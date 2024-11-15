This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

The holiday season is for food, family and first-person shooters. So this deal on an MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 graphics card caught our attention.

The good folks at Laptops Direct are offering a Black Friday special on the MSI Thin 15 gaming rig. It’s down to £659, which is a £241 saving on the previous price.

You’ll be able to get rapid next-day delivery from the site, which has an excellent 4.4-star rating from a possible five on Trustpilot. This model ships with an Intel Core i5 processor (12th generation) and 16GB of RAM. It’s joined by 512GB of storage too.

However, the big selling point here is that Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. In our various reviews of gaming laptops, and productivity laptops with crossover appeal for gamers this GPU has shone. It’s a great option for those who’re looking to play games at full HD, which is where the display on this laptop maxes out.

The chip starts to feel a little challenged when you add features like ray-tracing into the mix on demanding PC games. However, Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling available on the chip usually helps to fill in the gaps and boost the frame rate when the GPU comes under heavy workload.

Elsewhere, you’ll get a 15.6-inch full HD panel with an impressive max refresh rate of 144Hz. The company promises the display is “tailor-made and highly optimised for gamers. The display comes with a high refresh rate and smooth visuals, allowing you to experience the next level of gaming.”

We haven’t reviewed this particular model from MSI, but the practically indistinguishable MSI GF63 Thin (2023) model earned a four-star review from Trusted Reviews last year. Back then it was the cheapest RTX 40-Series laptop at £900. However this deal brings it down to a true bargain price.