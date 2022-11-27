This Ring Video Doorbell deal is the perfect home security starter kit

If you’re looking to make your front door a little bit smarter, it might be time to take the plunge and invest in a Ring doorbell. Lucky for you, this Ring starter bundle is over a third off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Right now, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, a Plug-In Adapter and Chime for just £64.99. That’s £35.98 off its usual price of £100.97.

Not only that, but we did the maths and, if you picked up all three items separately on any other weekend, they’d run you over £120 in total. The doorbell and adapter alone carry an RRP of £70.98, meaning you’ll essentially be getting the Chime for free (along with a nice £5 discount).

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a doorbell and 1080p security camera for your front door.

The doorbell alerts you when someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors, allowing you to hold a conversation with your visitor using Two-Way Talk or use the Quick Replies feature to send a pre-made message.

The motion settings are adjustable, meaning you can tell the doorbell which areas to focus on and which to ignore, and the doorbell works with Alexa-supported devices, allowing you to view live video, speak to guests and delivery drivers and access voice controls using the smart assistant.

The Plug-In Adapter included in this set provides non-stop power for those who don’t have existing doorbell wiring, while the Chime allows you to hear notifications in your home, making this the ideal starter set for any Ring newbie.

We awarded the Ring Video Doorbell Wired 4.5/5 stars in our review, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow praising its video quality and excellent Alexa integration.

“Offering quite amazing value for money, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired delivers all of the features of the original Pro model but for a fraction of the price”, wrote David.

“You miss out on colour night vision, included with the more expensive models, and this doorbell doesn’t support wired internal chimes. Nevertheless, it’s hard to fault at the price”.

This Black Friday deal is the lowest we’ve seen this Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Plug-In Adapter and Chime kit go since Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale back in October.

Head to Amazon now to grab the whole set for just £64.99 and save over a third in total.

