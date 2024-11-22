Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses Black Friday deal is far from shady

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Ray-Ban style meets Meta’s futuristic vision for smart glasses with the Wayfarer specs that’ll change the way you see (and capture) the world around you.

Right now you can get the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in the Wayfarer style for just £239.20, which is a 20% saving on the $299 list price. You can get delivery at no extra cost via Amazon Prime Cool.

Smart sunglasses, smarter deal

The Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses are on sale for Black Friday. You can save 20%

You can can choose from large or regular sizes, and there’s a selection of colours, but the best price is available on the shiny black with G15 lenses.

We’re really big fans of these glasses, which are stylish and comfortable to wear. They are designed to take photos and videos from your point of view, but contain open-ear speakers so you can listen to music without blocking your ears. They’re also good for taking calls with decent background noise reduction, thanks to the five on-board mics.

There’s also a charging case that’ll help to replenish the battery in your sunglasses. Yes, that’s very much a sentence for this decade of wearable technology advancements.

The 12-megapixel camera captures much improved photos and videos compared to its predecessor and there’s 32GB of onboard storage for capturing that beautiful imagery too.

There are some neat AI features, which enable easy sharing of captured content to Facebook, Meta, Instagram and Threads, without having to interact with your phone at all.

If you’re still unsure about this category, you can read our full Ray-Ban Meta Glasses review here.

Our reviewer surmised: “The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses may not be the AR-equipped specs of tomorrow, but they offer a unique way to capture precious moments from your POV without needing to reach without a smartphone – and with impressive detail and clarity, even in challenging daylight scenarios.

“Sure, they’re a niche product, but in a sea of half-assed smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses stand out as one of the few truly premium options that largely delivers on its promise.”

