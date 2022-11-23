 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This PS5 God of War Black Friday bundle gets you a free gift card

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

There may not be a huge selection of PS5 bundles this Black Friday, but this one is worth considering if you fancy playing the fantastic God of Ragnarok in 4K. If you opt for this deal during the Black Friday sale, you’ll also bag yourself a £10 gift card for ShopTo at no extra charge.

The PS5 God of War Black Friday and £10 gift card bundle is currently available for £539.85. For comparison, the total cost of the PS5 and God of War Ragnarok at their RRP would set you back £549.98. Factor in the £10 gift card, and this bundle is essentially saving you £20.13.

That may not sound like huge savings, but it’s one of the best you’ll likely find for the PS5 since the console hasn’t been involved in many Black Friday discounts this year. God of War Ragnarok only launched this month too, so won’t see any major price drops before the end of the year.

But if you’re not bothered about this Back Friday deal, then you’ll be glad to hear there are plenty more fantastic deals available this week. Just check out our Best Black Friday Deals page to see our top recommendations.

This PS5 God of War Black Friday bundle gets you a free gift card on top

This PS5 God of War Black Friday bundle gets you a free gift card on top

This PS5 bundle not only bags you a copy of God of War Ragnarok, but also a £10 gift card for ShopTo.

  • ShopTo
  • Get a £10 Gift Card
  • £539.85
View Deal

The PS5 is one of the latest and greatest home consoles, with enough power to play games in 4K with frame rates beyond 60fps. It’s also capable of advanced features such as ray tracing, while the bundled DualSense controller has lots of clever tricks such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

We’re also big fans of the new God of War Ragnarok game, which scored a perfect 5-star rating in our review. In the verdict, we wrote: “God of War Ragnarök is a spectacular sequel, retaining the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, but with a more grandiose story to boot.”

So if you’ve been waiting for the best PS5 and God of War Ragnarok this Black Friday, this should be right at the top of your shortlist.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Peter Phelps 30 mins ago
The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 30 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Gemma Ryles 45 mins ago
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.