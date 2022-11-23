This PS5 God of War Black Friday bundle gets you a free gift card

There may not be a huge selection of PS5 bundles this Black Friday, but this one is worth considering if you fancy playing the fantastic God of Ragnarok in 4K. If you opt for this deal during the Black Friday sale, you’ll also bag yourself a £10 gift card for ShopTo at no extra charge.

The PS5 God of War Black Friday and £10 gift card bundle is currently available for £539.85. For comparison, the total cost of the PS5 and God of War Ragnarok at their RRP would set you back £549.98. Factor in the £10 gift card, and this bundle is essentially saving you £20.13.

That may not sound like huge savings, but it’s one of the best you’ll likely find for the PS5 since the console hasn’t been involved in many Black Friday discounts this year. God of War Ragnarok only launched this month too, so won’t see any major price drops before the end of the year.

But if you’re not bothered about this Back Friday deal, then you’ll be glad to hear there are plenty more fantastic deals available this week. Just check out our Best Black Friday Deals page to see our top recommendations.

The PS5 is one of the latest and greatest home consoles, with enough power to play games in 4K with frame rates beyond 60fps. It’s also capable of advanced features such as ray tracing, while the bundled DualSense controller has lots of clever tricks such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

We’re also big fans of the new God of War Ragnarok game, which scored a perfect 5-star rating in our review. In the verdict, we wrote: “God of War Ragnarök is a spectacular sequel, retaining the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, but with a more grandiose story to boot.”

So if you’ve been waiting for the best PS5 and God of War Ragnarok this Black Friday, this should be right at the top of your shortlist.

