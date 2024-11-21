Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal shows why Google is the king of value

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google’s phones have always brought the value, but this Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal is outstanding.

Click on this deal link and you’ll find the Google Pixel 9 Pro being offered on an unlimited data iD Mobile contract for just £29.99 per month. There’s a £39 up front payment.

Get the Pixel 9 Pro with unlimited data for £29 a month

The Pixel 9 Pro is available on an unlimited data contract for just £29 a month this Black Friday.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £29.99 a month, £39 up front
View Deal

That’s one of the best compact flagship phones around right now, with unlimited everything, for £30 a month. Bargain.

Our trusted Mobile Editor, Lewis Painter, took the Pixel 9 Pro review a couple of months ago. He handed out a score of 4 out of 5, and called it “A pocket-friendly alternative to the Pixel 9 Pro XL with very few sacrifices”.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL that Lewis mentioned is Google’s current super-sized flagship phone, but the Pixel 9 Pro offers all of the same features in a much smaller form factor.

That includes a stylish new flat-edged design that might just be the best-constructed piece of hardware Google has ever released. It also includes an outstanding triple camera system that takes some of the best pictures you can get on a smartphone.

Google’s AI features are some of the most useful and downright seamless out there right now. Take a photo of a plant, and Google Gemini will identify its species within seconds.

Pixel Screenshots, meanwhile, allows you to search for information within screenshots using natural language requests. Pixel Studio lets you generate images in a number of different styles.

Gemini Live is Google’s answer to ChatGPT, and it’s available on the Pixel 9 Pro with a free one-year subscription. If you haven’t tried it out, it’s an extremely powerful and more conversational way to seek out information.

Make no mistake, the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best phones in its weight class, and this contract deal is one of the most accessible means of getting yourself one this Black Friday. We doubt you’ll find a better all-inclusive Pixel 9 Pro deal this year.

