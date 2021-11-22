If you’re hankering for a new phone this Black Friday then this excellent saving on the Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of our favourite deals so far.

Unusually, this deal for the Pixel 6 Pro on a two year contract actually works out cheaper than buying the phone outright – something you’ll rarely see with new phones like this.

This deal, which comes from ID Mobile, bags you a Pixel 6 Pro 128GB model for £29.99 upfront and then £35.99 each month. Altogether, that comes to £895.75 – less than the phone’s £899 RRP.

Pixel 6 Pro ID Mobile Black Friday deal Get a Pixel 6 Pro 128GB model for £29.99 upfront and then £35.99 each month. This comes out cheaper than the phone’s RRP. ID Mobile

£35.99 a month View Deal

Included in the contract offer is 20GB of 5G (if available) data per month along with unlimited calls and texts. ID Mobile is part of Currys and uses the Three network.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an excellent phone and is comfortably one of our favourite Android devices of the year for a number of reasons.

As you’d expect from a Pixel, it has one of the most reliable cameras on the market with the rear array capturing excellent snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s a dedicated zoom camera that lets you get up close, an ultra wide for striking landscapes and a standard camera. There are lots of handy software features too, like the Magic Eraser for removing erroneous people from your shots.

Elsewhere, the phone is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset which we found to be supremely capable of handling everyday tasks and games. This is paired with 12GB RAM and there’s 128GB of storage.

The display is a 6.7-inch OLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, this means you’ll get smooth scrolling and more responsive gaming. The display also gets very bright and supports HDR content in apps like Netflix and YouTube.

We awarded the phone 4.5/5 in our in-depth review, with our expert reviewer Alastair Steveson saying “The Pixel 6 Pro is the most advanced phone Google has ever made, featuring a new reworked triple sensor rear camera, LTPO variable refresh rate screen and the firm’s new Tensor silicon. These features, plus its new Android 12 software, add up to earn it a place as one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones.”