This Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel Buds deal has already won Black Friday

Sound the alarm – Black Friday is here, and if you’ve been waiting to nab yourself a budget Google phone and buds bundle will sort you out.

Excellent deals on Pixel phones have been a theme of Black Friday week so far and this one doesn’t disappoint either. Currently, Amazon is offering a Google Pixel 6 Pro alongside a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series headphones for a mere £549.

That’s a £399 saving – a whopping 42% – off the listed price of £948.99. It remains a good deal if you look at the Black Friday prices of each item too, with the Pixel 6 Pro available for around £510 and the buds for around £70.

If this deal hasn’t won you over, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday Deals page instead. By clicking the link, you’ll see all of the latest and greatest offers for smartphones, television, headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and more.

Lets’s look at the Pixel 6 Pro first, and while it isn’t the latest phone from Google for this price it is easily one of the steals of Black Friday. It packs a wonderful array of cameras that capture stunning detail and clarity, alongside the very smart Tensor chipset that’s actually designed by Google for improved Assistant and Ai performance.

There’s 128GB storage, 5G and the promise of many years of Android updates brimming with new features.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a good buy too, and the perfect companion to the phone. These dinky buds have smooth, clear sound along with a comfortable fit and excellent Google Assistant integration.

If this deal isn’t for you, check out some of the best Black Friday savings below.

Best Black Friday Deals

