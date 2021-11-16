The Pixel 6 is one of the latest Android phones on the market and it just so happens to be one of the best.

As part of its Black Friday sales, mobiles.co.uk is offering a tempting deal on the Pixel 6 that gets you the phone for £55 upfront and then 150GB of data for £30 a month.

Add this all together and the total package price is £775. Considering the Pixel 6 is £599 SIM-free, you’re getting two years of hefty data (and unlimited calls and texts) for £176 with Vodafone.

150GB of data is a lot and what makes it even sweeter is that it is 5G data. If you’re in a 5G spot you’ll be able to benefit from the improved speeds. This feels like an excellent deal for someone who is on the go a lot and often away from Wi-Fi networks.

This deal covers all colours of the Pixel 6 in the single 128GB storage variety. These colours include Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral. If we were to pick, we’d probably go for the Kinda Coral.

The Pixel 6 is a great Android phone, featuring a bevvy of impressive features. These include a fantastic dual camera array that captures fantastic pictures, a very capable Tensor chipset and a nice 6.4-inch OLED display. It’s also the most visually interesting Pixel phone we’ve ever seen.

We reviewed the Pixel 6 recently and were impressed with the nice range of colour options, strong camera and fantastic software.

In our review we said “For £599/$599, the Pixel 6 is a great choice. A smattering of bugs and odd design choices hold it back from utter greatness, but it packs some of my favourite software features ever on a phone, plus a very capable camera at that. The Pixel line has always had more charm than your typical Android phone, and the Pixel 6 has that in swathes.”