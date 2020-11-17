This Pixel 5 deal is unmissable – just £15 upfront with 54GB of data

The yearly Black Friday sale is just around the corner and we’re already starting to see enticing deals pop up, like this impressive saving on one of our favourite Android phones of the year.

The Pixel 5 is Google’s flagship Android for 2020 and it’s a real winner if you’re after a top-drawer camera and a small form-factor. This deal from Mobiles.co.uk gets you the device for £15 upfront if you use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout. This will knock a tenner off an already reduced upfront cost.

Deal: Pixel 5 w/ 54GB of data for just £15 upfront and £30 a month (use code TRUSTED10)

After the minimal upfront cost, this Pixel 5 deal will only set you back £30 per month on a two-year contract with Vodafone. For that monthly outlay, you get unlimited minutes and texts along with a very healthy 54GB of data. This is a 5G contract too, and as the Pixel 5 is a 5G phone you’ll benefit from faster download speeds in areas where the network is live.

We were impressed by the Google Pixel 5 when we reviewed it earlier in the year, noting that it had one of the best cameras around. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM and there’s 128GB storage. The 6-inch OLED screen is bright, sharp and colourful and there’s support for wireless charging.

It’s running the latest version of Android 11, is IP68 rated and packs a very fast fingerprint scanner on the back for secure unlocking.

In our four-star review we said: “throughout my week with the Pixel 5 many aspects have impressed me, from the great display to the solid battery life. It’s well-designed, if a little bland, with a real thought for the user. The aluminium frame and textured back make this one of the nicest phones to hold. I also appreciate Google for keeping some more typically ‘flagship’ features around, notably an IP rating and wireless charging.”

Make no mistake, this is one of the best offers we’ve seen for the Pixel 5 since its launch, so if you do fancy snapping it up, just remember to use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

