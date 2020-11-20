This Pixel 5 deal is hard to beat – Free phone and 100GB 5G data

We’re just a week away from Black Friday and the deals are pouring in, like this impressive saving on one of our favourite Android phones of the year.

The Pixel 5 is Google’s flagship Android for 2020 and it’s a real winner if you’re after a top-drawer camera and a small form-factor. This deal from Mobiles.co.uk gets you the device for free with 100GB of data per month.

Deal: Pixel 5 w/ 100GB of data with no upfront cost and £35 a month

This Pixel 5 deal will set you back £35 per month on a two-year contract with Vodafone. For that monthly outlay, you get unlimited minutes and texts along with a very healthy 100GB of data. This is a 5G contract too, and as the Pixel 5 is a 5G phone you’ll benefit from faster download speeds in areas where the network is live.

We were impressed by the Google Pixel 5 when we reviewed it earlier in the year, noting that it had one of the best cameras around. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM and there’s 128GB storage. The 6-inch OLED screen is bright, sharp and colourful and there’s support for wireless charging.

It’s running the latest version of Android 11, is IP68 rated and packs a very fast fingerprint scanner on the back for secure unlocking.

In our four-star review we said: “throughout my week with the Pixel 5 many aspects have impressed me, from the great display to the solid battery life. It’s well-designed, if a little bland, with a real thought for the user. The aluminium frame and textured back make this one of the nicest phones to hold. I also appreciate Google for keeping some more typically ‘flagship’ features around, notably an IP rating and wireless charging.”

