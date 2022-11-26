 large image

This phenomenal M1 MacBook Air is a true bargain

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air may well have been superseded in recent months by a new model, but the fact remains that it’s one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite laptops.

And, arguably now’s the time to grab one as Amazon has knocked its price down to £829.99, providing you with a saving of just over £169.

Compared to the 2022 model, the 2020 MacBook Air may look a little bit dated, but retains Apple’s standard excellent build quality, and a slimline chassis that makes it one of the most portable laptops out there.

The M1 MacBook Air is just £830 at Amazon right now

The M1 MacBook Air is a powerful laptop as is, and to get it for £829.99 at Amazon makes it even better value.

Given this is an M1-powered MacBook, it’s running Apple’s own silicon, and is an especially powerful laptop at that. For reference, the M1 chip packs in an eight core CPU, as well as a seven core GPU, and comes with 8GB of LPDRR4X RAM, too.

This beefiness allowed it to power through both real world testing and our synthetic benchmark program testing, too, with new high scores that mean it fended off well from powerful Windows ultrabooks. The M1 MacBook Air really is a laptop that can do nearly everything, be it basic productivity tasks to editing photos in Adobe Lightroom.

This is also a laptop with good levels of endurance, with our testing showing enough juice to last for between 9 and 11 hours, meaning you’ll be able to get through a working day with a lot of charge to spare. Moreover, our 1080p battery loop test yielded even better results, with a result of 12 hours.

In taking a look at the price history for the M1 MacBook Air, as demonstrated with the Keepa graph below, the extent of the price cut, and therefore how good of a deal you’re getting here becomes even clearer. It’s a new low for this laptop, and probably isn’t a deal that’ll stay round for too long, so if you do want to grab one, we’d say to do it pretty sharpish.

