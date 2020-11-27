This phenomenal iPhone SE deal gets you unlimited data for £25.99 a month

The return of the iPhone SE range in 2020 was a big deal for fans of the original, and others seeking a smaller, pocket-sized phones.

If you haven’t picked up the diminutive iPhone SE 2 yet, boy do we have a Black Friday deal for you.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the iPhone SE 2 for just £25.99 a month with no upfront cost and unlimited data, minutes and messages. The handset runs on the iD Mobile network and requires a 24-month contract.

The iPhone SE brings all of the performance of the iPhone 11 range thanks to the Apple A13 chip, which was only just succeeded by the A14 in the iPhone 12 range released this autumn. It also as a single lens 12-megapixel camera, thought to be the same as the one used in the excellent iPhone XR.

Apple has packed all of that tech into the body of an iPhone 8, meaning the phone offers a pocket-friendly display size of 4.7-inch display. It also retains the home button and Touch ID sensor, which is still preferable for many users.

However, the most friendly element of all is the price. At £419 RRP it’s around half the price of a flagship iPhone. “This is a fantastic upgrade for those with an iPhone 8 or older, and you will notice big changes, and a lot of familiarities, in the switch. It’s also just a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come,” wrote our own Max Parker.

He praised the excellent value for money, the phones potential longevity, excellent photos in daylight situations, strong video performance.