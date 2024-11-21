This Ninja kettle is a Black Friday bargain at £67.99

If you’re searching for a stylish and efficient kettle this Black Friday, this Ninja Perfect Temperature offer is hot off the press.

Head to Amazon now to bag the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle for £67.99. That’s a £32 saving compared to the kettle’s £99.99 RRP.

Don’t miss this opportunity to score the kettle at its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day in July. We don’t know how long the kettle will remain at this price, so we’d recommend picking it up before it’s too late.

Is the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle worth buying?

A smart and powerful kettle Pros Low minimum boil level

Excellent temperature selection range

Easy to see fill levels

Pours well Cons Looks a bit functional

Beeps a touch annoying

The Perfect Temperature Kettle is a temperature control kettle from Kitchen giant Ninja.

The kettle includes six preset temperatures ranging from 60°C to 100°C, along with manual controls to adjust the temperature precisely with real-time temperature read-on on the digital display.

With 3000W of power and a large 1.7L capacity, this kettle is large enough to supply water for seven cups of tea and boil one cup in under 50 seconds.

There’s also a Hold Temp function to maintain your chosen water temperature for up to 30 minutes. That means no reboiling if you fancy a second cup half an hour later.

“Offering the option to boil just 250ml, the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK can efficiently deliver hot water for one, while the competition’s minimum is usually twice this amount. With preset and manual temperature controls, the kettle is supremely flexible, allowing tea and coffee lovers to brew their drinks at the correct temperature. The KT200UK doesn’t sport the most striking of looks, though”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5-star review of the kettle.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle review.

