Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Ninja kettle is a Black Friday bargain at £67.99

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a stylish and efficient kettle this Black Friday, this Ninja Perfect Temperature offer is hot off the press. 

Head to Amazon now to bag the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle for £67.99. That’s a £32 saving compared to the kettle’s £99.99 RRP. 

Save £32 on the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle

Save £32 on the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle

Take control of the temperature of your kettle with the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. The 1.7L kettle is now just £67.99 – £32 off its £99.99 RRP. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • £67.99
View Deal

Don’t miss this opportunity to score the kettle at its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day in July. We don’t know how long the kettle will remain at this price, so we’d recommend picking it up before it’s too late. 

Is the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle worth buying? 

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A smart and powerful kettle

Pros

  • Low minimum boil level
  • Excellent temperature selection range
  • Easy to see fill levels
  • Pours well

Cons

  • Looks a bit functional
  • Beeps a touch annoying

The Perfect Temperature Kettle is a temperature control kettle from Kitchen giant Ninja. 

The kettle includes six preset temperatures ranging from 60°C to 100°C, along with manual controls to adjust the temperature precisely with real-time temperature read-on on the digital display. 

With 3000W of power and a large 1.7L capacity, this kettle is large enough to supply water for seven cups of tea and boil one cup in under 50 seconds. 

There’s also a Hold Temp function to maintain your chosen water temperature for up to 30 minutes. That means no reboiling if you fancy a second cup half an hour later. 

“Offering the option to boil just 250ml, the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK can efficiently deliver hot water for one, while the competition’s minimum is usually twice this amount. With preset and manual temperature controls, the kettle is supremely flexible, allowing tea and coffee lovers to brew their drinks at the correct temperature. The KT200UK doesn’t sport the most striking of looks, though”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5-star review of the kettle. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle review

Looking for a different deal? 

For another Black Friday banger, check out this deal on the Cuisinart Mini Oven – now just £98 down from £250. 

You might like…

Tefal’s Easy Fry dual-zone air fryer has dropped under £100

Tefal’s Easy Fry dual-zone air fryer has dropped under £100

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
This WearOS smartwatch is a steal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

This WearOS smartwatch is a steal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
The versatile Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 has dropped to £199 in the Black Friday sale

The versatile Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 has dropped to £199 in the Black Friday sale

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
The Ninja Double Stack is a bargain this Black Friday

The Ninja Double Stack is a bargain this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Save £130 on the Hoover HL5 Pet vacuum cleaner this Black Friday

Save £130 on the Hoover HL5 Pet vacuum cleaner this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Our favourite budget Chromebook is going cheap this Black Friday

Our favourite budget Chromebook is going cheap this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access