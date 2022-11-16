 large image

This Ninja air fryer deal is the Black Friday bargain you’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a great price on one of the best all-in-one cooking tools on the market, then this Ninja Foodi Max deal will meet all your air fryer and pressure cooker needs.

Currys is currently offering the Ninja Foodi Max for just £199, which is a saving of £30 on the RRP. This is for the black and silver model rather than the bold red that we reviewed, but otherwise it’s the same brilliant multi-cooker that earned a 4.5-star review from us.

So what’s all the fuss about here? The Ninja Foodi Max is far more than just another air fryer. It can pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, roast, grill, steam, bake, sear and dehydrate anything in your cupboard or fridge.

It’s the scale of the operation that’s really impressive here. Measuring 350 x 420 x 380mm and weighing 11.3kg, its vast 7.5-litre cooking pot offers a huge amount of flexibility. You can roast a whole chicken in this sucker.

When it comes to air frying, the Ninja Foodi Max comes with a 5.7-litre Cook & Crisp Basket, and there’s also a two-tier wire rack for roasting or steaming. There’s a whole aftermarket of optional add-ons if you want to branch out into bread or cake making, too.

This is no case of the Ninja Foodi Max being the jack of all trades, master of none either. Everything we threw at it, from chicken to corn to chips, was cooked to perfection. We even fermented yoghurt in it, with creamy-delicious results. Yes, really.

In most cases we found that the Ninja Foodi Max yielded results that were as good as a dedicated appliance. That’s why this pre-Black Friday deal is well worth investigating for adventurous cooks short on space.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

