This Motorola Edge 40 deal is so good, it could be a misprice

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday 2023 is almost here, and the deals are coming thick and fast – and it’s not just on SIM-free phones. In fact, it’s the perfect time to pick yourself up a new phone contract with impressive savings and extra data offers live at retails around the UK.

One particular deal from mobiles.co.uk caught our attention, offering the mid-range favourite Motorola Edge 40 with unlimited calls and texts and 250GB of 5G data on the ID Mobile network for just £19.99 per month with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. That’s a 24-month contract that’ll bag you the phone in its understated Eclipse Black finish.

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone but don’t want to pay over the odds for a monthly contract, this deal should be especially tempting. It’s not like the Motorola Edge 40 is a bad phone either; far from it.

Is the Motorola Edge 40 worth buying?

Motorola Edge 40 on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Motorola is onto a mid-range winner

Pros

  • Svelte, lightweight design
  • Vibrant, fast 144Hz pOLED display
  • Versatile main camera performance
  • Fast 68W TurboPower charging

Cons

  • Can overheat when playing games
  • A few bugs within the OS
  • Refresh rate has to be fixed at 144Hz if used

The Motorola Edge 40 is one of our favourite mid-range smartphones of 2023, and it’s not hard to see why.

The smartphone looks and feels much more premium than its £529 price tag suggests, with a thin, lightweight body and either a glass or vegan leather rear depending on the colour you go for. In fact, at 172g and 7.6mm thick, you’ll struggle to find a 6.5-inch phone that’s lighter at any price point.

It’s a truly premium 6.5-inch panel too, with a super fast 144Hz refresh rate that bests most of the competition, and with HDR10+ support, it’s great for everyday viewing. Paired with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, it’ll deliver a snappy and responsive experience.

The camera setup is also of note, with a main 50MP lens with an f/1.4 aperture that’s one of the widest around at any price point. That has the dual effect of boosting low-light performance and applying a more natural bokeh to portrait shots. That’s backed up by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP selfie camera.

Throw in all-day battery life, 68W fast charging and a clean approach to Android 13 and you’ve got a very tempting smartphone indeed.

For more, take a look at our full Motorola Edge 40 review.

