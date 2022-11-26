 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

This might be the best phone for £450 we’ve seen all Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

There have been a lot of excellent phone deals so far this Black Friday, but if you have a budget of £450 and want a lot of power then this is a stunning choice.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Oppo Find X5 has been severely price cut. You can now bag the phone for just £449.

That’s a very healthy £300 discount off the usual £749 and this is the cheapest price we’ve seen this phone drop to on Amazon. Since release earlier this year, it has mostly stuck around £699.

In many ways, this is a flagship phone worthy of a higher price. It packs an excellent 120Hz OLED display, 256GB storage, a huge 4800mAh battery and seriously snappy 80w charging. There’s also a very fast Snapdragon 888 chipset providing the grunt.

It also has a tempting camera array, featuring a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra wide, 13MP tele and 32MP selfie. That’s a seriously large amount of megapixels.

We know this is a good phone, as we’ve reviewed it. Our expert reviewer said, “A well-rounded flagship phone that’s aimed squarely at the mainstream. The Find X5 offers a superb screen, excellent battery life, it takes great photos, and doesn’t suffer from the use of a previous-generation chipset.”

Best Black Friday Deals

