This might be the best phone for £450 we’ve seen all Black Friday

There have been a lot of excellent phone deals so far this Black Friday, but if you have a budget of £450 and want a lot of power then this is a stunning choice.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Oppo Find X5 has been severely price cut. You can now bag the phone for just £449.

That’s a very healthy £300 discount off the usual £749 and this is the cheapest price we’ve seen this phone drop to on Amazon. Since release earlier this year, it has mostly stuck around £699.

As ever, if this deal isn’t up your street check out our look at the best Black Friday Deals and the best Amazon Black Friday Deals for more top savings.

In many ways, this is a flagship phone worthy of a higher price. It packs an excellent 120Hz OLED display, 256GB storage, a huge 4800mAh battery and seriously snappy 80w charging. There’s also a very fast Snapdragon 888 chipset providing the grunt.

It also has a tempting camera array, featuring a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra wide, 13MP tele and 32MP selfie. That’s a seriously large amount of megapixels.

We know this is a good phone, as we’ve reviewed it. Our expert reviewer said, “A well-rounded flagship phone that’s aimed squarely at the mainstream. The Find X5 offers a superb screen, excellent battery life, it takes great photos, and doesn’t suffer from the use of a previous-generation chipset.”

