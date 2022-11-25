This tempting Xbox Series X Black Friday deal won’t be here for much longer

We can’t say we were expecting to see the Xbox Series X pick up any sort of discount this Black Friday, however we’ve already been proved wrong.

Very has just chopped £20 off the £449.99RRP of Microsoft’s next-gen console, bringing it down to £429.99. This is one of the very first times we’ve seen this get a substantial discount.

However, you might want to act quickly if you want to bag this saving as it appears the deal is already in Low Stock on Very and we can’t say how long it’ll stick around for very long.

If this deal hasn’t won you over, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday Deals page instead. By clicking the link, you’ll see all of the latest and greatest offers for smartphones, television, headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and more.

This massive Xbox Series X Black Friday deal is already nearly out of stock Very has just chopped £20 off the £449.99RP of Microsoft’s next-gen console, bringing it down to £429.99. This is one of the very first times we’ve seen this get a substantial discount. Very

Was £449.99

Now £429.99 View Deal

The Series X is Microsoft’s top-end console and it rivals the PS5 for specs. It looms large with its monolithic design, packs a 4K Blu-Ray drive and supports up to 4K 120Hz if you’ve got the right setup.

We picked out a few of the Series X’s key features during our review verdict, with our expert saying “The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on launch exclusives, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass. These are all elements that will define Xbox for years to come, and usher in a new era of gaming with spectacular style.”

As we mentioned above, with being low in stock we can’t see this deal sticking around for very long. If it isn’t for you, there’s some further deals below.

Best Black Friday Deals