This massive saving on the Sony WF-1000XM4s makes them truly irresistible

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of excellent earbuds in the Black Friday sales then we’ve found just the deal for you.

Amazon has slashed £91, that’s 36%, off the £250 RRP of the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, bringing them down to £159. That’s a stunning price for what are comfortably some of the finest headphones we’ve ever reviewed.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen these buds drop to on Amazon, and it’s much cheaper than the £199 price point they fell to during Black Friday 2021.

These ANC-toting buds feature excellent sound, a comfortable fit and really impressive battery life. Considering the price these have now dropped to, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better buy if top-tier headphones are on your wishlist.

In our 5-star review of the WF-1000XM4s we said, “Sony find more improvements with their premium true wireless in the WF-1000XM4. It’s better in terms of and comfort; the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation is impressive, and they sound fantastic.”

This review was also conducted with the headphones at their full, £250 RRP too – so they’re even easier to recommend now.

