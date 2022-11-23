This massive 250GB Three SIM is under £15 a month for Black Friday

It’s the perfect time to change up your phone plan as Three is now offering a SIM deal for just £14.75 a month.

The runup to Black Friday has been littered with fantastic deals across the board, but now we’ve found an incredible SIM offering from Three. This deal features a 250GB 5G SIM with unlimited minutes and texts for just £14.75 a month, and no upfront costs.

It’s important to note that this deal works on a cashback basis, meaning that you will be paying £16 a month for 99 days, after which you will be paid £15 cashback, bringing the overall price to £14.75 a month. You won’t need to fill out any forms or contact Three for the cashback to take place, so there’s no need to worry about setting reminders or drafting up emails.

This contract lasts for 12 months and comes with support for 5G, which should provide a quicker experience when you’re video calling or gaming on the go. Three claims that its 3G and 4G network covers 99% of the UK outdoor population, meaning that you should be able to get a stable connection no matter where you are.

Having a Three SIM means you will have access to exclusive offers with the free Three+ loyalty app, with discounts on big brands like Uber Eats and Cineworld and access to pre-sale tickets to selected festivals.

We can’t promise that this deal will stay available for too much longer, so if you’re looking for a new SIM and don’t want to break the bank, you may want to jump on this now before it’s gone.

