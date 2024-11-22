Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This MacBook Air M3 deal is a true Black Friday doorbuster

Chris Smith

The MacBook Air M3 is the most recent generation of Apple’s legendary ultraportable; although you wouldn’t think so judging by this early Black Friday deal.

Amazon US is selling the MacBook Air M3 for just $844. That’s a saving of $255 on this model and it comes with free Prime delivery meaning you’ll have it before the start of next week.

$255 off a MacBook Air M3

Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M3 for just $844 in the United States. This model with 16GB of RAM is $255 off the list price.

If you’re visiting this link from the UK, you’ll get a more modest discount of £150 when you land on Amazon UK. However, that’s still a triumphant saving.

This model is the configuration with the new higher 16GB Unified Memory (RAM) and 256GB of SSD storage. This is also the model with the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display rather than the larger 15-inch alternative that doesn’t feel all that much like a MacBook Air at all. You can pick from a range of colours too, including Space Gray, Midnight, Silver and Starlight.

Now the formalities are out of the way, let us get on with waxing lyrical about this brilliant ultraportable laptop that’s Apple’s best ever MacBook Air model.

Our reviewer calls it “the best MacBook for the vast majority of people” and gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible five and slapping a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge on it for good measure.

He praised the M3 for delivering fantastic performance for the size and weight, the standout keyboard and trackpad, and the brilliant battery life that can offer up to 18-hours of video playback and 15-hours of web browsing.

We were also impressed with the value proposition from Apple, and that praise takes on a whole new meaning in light of this Black Friday offer.

Our reviewer said you should buy if you simply want a MacBook that gets the job done. He wrote: “The MacBook Air M3 is a very complete machine that doesn’t have any glaring issues or missing features. It’s fast, with strong battery life and all the benefits of macOS.”

