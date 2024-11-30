This LG OLED deal might be the best TV saving of Black Friday weekend

LG’s OLED televisions remain the go-to for millions of viewers and this excellent saving on one of 2023’s top models will create a lot more OLED acolytes.

Amazon is offering the LG C3 Series 65-inch OLED TV for $1,196.99 which is an excellent saving on the most recent $1,499.99 list price. That’s 20% off overall.

However, the starting price for this set was $2,600 meaning you’re getting a brilliant OLED television for less than half of the original asking price. There’s also fast delivery available at no extra cost thanks to Amazon Prime.

If you’re shopping from the UK, you can still get this set for £1899.99, which is a good saving on the original £2,499 asking price.

LG OLED C3 65-inch (2023) drops temptingly low This LG C3 television packs a 65-inch OLED display and it’s currently under half its original price. It might be the best TV deal we’ve seen this weekend. Amazon US

Was $2600

Now £1,196.99 View Deal

This model (OLED65C3PUA) has all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from an LG OLED set. The resolution is 4K, there’s a 120Hz refresh rate making it a great option for console gamers, and support for Dolby Vision HDR.

The LG C3 is the traditional mid-range point for the Korean manufacturer’s OLED sets, and we’re huge fans overall. Our reviewer praised the wafer-thin screen, lightweight design, excellent gaming performance, and impressive motion and upscaling. He also liked the webOS operating system that underpins the smart TV experience.

The return of LG's mid-range and popular C-series OLED Pros Excellent gaming performance

Impressive motion and upscaling

Lightweight design

Nips and tucks to webOS work well

WOW Orchestra support with LG soundbars Cons Picture not as vibrant as similarly priced QD-OLEDs

Sound system is still fairly tame

Picture exhibits some odd green tones

More expensive

The picture quality really impressed though. Kob Monney, who reviewed the set for Trusted Reviews in May 2023 wrote: “Watching the scene in Men (4K Blu-ray) where Jessie Buckley’s character enters a tunnel, and you couldn’t find a more perfect example of OLED’s virtues – the pitch blackness of the tunnel interior contrasting against the openings at either end – it looks fantastically cinematic.”

He gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star score from a possible five and commented that: “The picture quality mostly impresses. Its motion skills and upscaling impress, while its HDR performance appears to have gained new levels of subtlety.”

Kob added that: “Gamers will love the fast input lag, and changes to webOS make for a simpler and more responsive interface.”