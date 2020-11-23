This LG 4K TV and Bluetooth speaker Black Friday bundle is unmissable

If you’re after a double-whammy this Black Friday, then look no further than this incredible LG TV and speaker combo from Hughes’ eBay storefront.

The bundle in question packs the LG 49UN73006LA 4K Ultra HD TV and the compact yet robust LG PL2 X-Boom Bluetooth Speaker, coming in at the low price of just £379 – a whopping £139 off the original £518 RRP. As an early Black Friday deal, this one is hard to beat, which is why stock is already low for this superb bundle – don’t hang around if you fancy bagging it for yourself.

Deal: LG 4K TV and Bluetooth Speaker bundle for just £379 (save £139)

The 49UN73006LA is part of LG’s latest 2020 range of TVs, meaning that you’ll be up to date with the latest tech LG has to offer within this category. With 4K resolution, you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite shows and movies from Netflix and other streaming services at the best possible quality, giving movie night a serious boost.

What elevates the 49UN73006LA above other 4K TVs is LG’s exclusive webOS – one of the best operating systems currently available for smart TVs. With your favourite streaming services and smart home appliances just a button press away, LG’s webOS is noteworthy for dusting off the cumbersome nature of TV menus past and giving the experience a much needed update.

Related: eBay Black Friday Deals

When you’re away from your TV however, there’s no reason why you can’t keep the entertainment going with the LG PL2 X-Boom speaker. It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to the radio at your desk, or blasting out some tunes in the garden, just connect your phone or tablet to the X-Boom over Bluetooth and enjoy – it’s as simple as that.

What’s more, LG even quotes a long 10-hour battery life for the speaker, which is particularly impressive given its small, portable size.

Deal: LG 4K TV and Bluetooth Speaker bundle for just £379 (save £139)

For the TV alone, this incredible deal from Hughes is already worth it, but with the portable speaker thrown in, it’s just too good to pass up.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…