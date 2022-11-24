This Krups bean-to-cup coffee machine has almost 50% off for Black Friday

Treat yourself to some delicious coffee this winter with this fantastic deal on the Krups Arabica Digital Coffee Machine.

Black Friday is in full swing and is throwing us fantastic deals left and right. One of the best kitchen gadgets we’ve come across so far is this massive 49% price slash on the Krups Arabica Digital EA817040, which has gone all the way down from £549.99 to just £278.49 in honour of Black Friday.

This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine, meaning that the machine features internal grinders that grind the beans before running hot water through them at a high rate to create the perfect cup of coffee. Bean-to-cup is the best option if you’re a coffee connoisseur as it provides the most flavour compared to instant machines, which use pre-ground coffee that has a tendency to go a little stale.

It features a 1.7L water tank and a 250g bean container that can give you up to 10 coffees before running out, making it ideal for people who want to have more than one cup of coffee a day.

Plus, you can create more than just an espresso with this machine, as it comes with a manual steam nozzle that you can use to create barista-style frothy cappuccinos or smooth lattes. The three temperature settings and adjustable coffee strength also mean that you can tinker with your results to create your perfect cup of coffee at home.

Looking at the price history of the Krups Arabica Digital EA817040 Coffee Machine below, we can see that its price does fluctuate throughout the year. However, it hasn’t seen a discount like this in many months, and we expect that the price will shoot back up again in time for the winter holidays next month, so you may want to jump on this deal now if you’re looking to create your favourite coffee recipes at home anytime soon.

Keepa Krups Coffee Machine. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

