This is the top Black Friday iPad deal going right now

Is it time to upgrade that aging Apple tablet? Then we have a great deal for you on the tenth generation iPad.

In the best Black Friday iPad offer we’ve seen so far, Laptops Direct is selling the iPad 10th generation for £309, which is a £40 saving on Apple’s asking price.

The model is available in silver, pink, blue and yellow and has 64GB of storage with Wi-Fi connectivity available too. The model comes with a USB-C charging cable and power adapter.

The tenth generation iPad with a 10.9-inch in display is the latest generation from Apple and is already the most affordable tablet in the range. Handily, you can also pair it with one of Apple’s smart keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for a more laptop like experience where you can also sketch on the screen.

It offered a massive design upgrade with smart front camera placement for landscape video calls, while the upgrade to USB-C from Lightning is a significant one.

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame Pros The design is a massive upgrade

USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning

Smart front camera placement

Unbeatable tablet apps and software Cons Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing

Odd Apple Pencil integration

64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

Our reviewer said the design is key and gave it a four-star score overall, while also praising the unbeatable app and software ecosystem offered by Apple.

He said: “The new design makes this the most tempting base iPad upgrade in a while. Plus, it has smart webcam placement, a nice keyboard add-on and fun colours.

“The package here is very good and easy to recommend. This remains better than most of the best Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and it’ll likely be supported for years to come with iPadOS updates.”

If you have never purchased from Laptops Direct before, the company has an excellent reputation on Trustpilot, with a 4.4 star average from almost 40,000 reviews.