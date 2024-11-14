This is the only SIM deal you should buy this Black Friday

This could be the only SIM deal most people need this Black Friday.

It comes from Smarty, and it offers a rolling monthly SIM-only contract with 80GB of data for £10 a month. That’s double the usual data you get with this contract.

Double data

£10 a month View Deal

If you’re wondering who Smarty is, it’s the UK virtual mobile network operator (MVNO) owned by Three. This means that it runs on the latter’s speedy network.

There are a number of perks to going with a Smarty contract. What with this being a monthly contract, you can cancel and change your provider at any time if you spot a better deal.

The MVNO also promise no annual price rises, which is quite the boon. Even Three itself doesn’t offer that.

Smarty doesn’t run any credit checks ahead of signing you up to a contract, either.

Besides an extra dollop of data, this contract plan offers unlimited texts and calls, along with Wi-Fi calling. This is exactly what it sounds like, allowing you to automatically place calls over your broadband connection, which is perfect if your home is in a low signal area.

You also get access to 5G connectivity, where available, courtesy of that Three network access. Smarty also provides EU roaming with a 12GB fair use limit.

Once again, this is a SIM-only contract, so you’ll need to slot it in to your existing handset to get up and running. Fancy something new and shiny?

If you’re intent on keeping things affordable, just like this Black Friday SIM deal, check out our Best Cheap Phones 2024 round-up. Right now we rate the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion very highly indeed.

Want something a little swankier? Take a look at our Best Smartphones 2024 guide, where we provide a number of recommendations for the money-no-object crowd.