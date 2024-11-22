This is the best time to buy a second PS5 DualSense controller

Black Friday has always been the best time to stock up on extra games controllers and this year’s no different. Right now the PS5’s DualSense controller is available on the cheap.

Amazon US is selling the Sony DualSense wireless controller for $54 which is a $20.99 saving on the usual price of $74.99. If you’re visiting this link from the UK, you’ll get the pad for just £39.99.

There’s fast shipping with no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member and depending on your location, you could even have it on your doorstep by the time you clock off from work today in the US today. There are a range of colours available, but the cheapest prices are on the midnight black, cosmic red, white, cobalt blue, and grey camouflage.

If you just grabbed a new PS5 Pro those machines only come with a single controller, so if you’re looking to round out your accessory collection and enjoy some two-player (or more) gaming action this weekend grab this deal now

The DualSense may have a lot more colours to choose from nowadays, but it’s still the same brilliant controller that accompanied the original PS5. At the time our reviewer called the Sony DualSense controller “the most enthralling aspect” of the new PS5 and praised it for introducing “features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

They called it a bold departure from previous designs, and praised the haptic feedback, improved vibration motors and improved battery life.

At the time, our reviewer concluded: “Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback introduce a newfound level of immersion. The build quality, battery life and general selection of capabilities is far beyond any PlayStation controller before it.”