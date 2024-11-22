Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the best time to buy a second PS5 DualSense controller

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Black Friday has always been the best time to stock up on extra games controllers and this year’s no different. Right now the PS5’s DualSense controller is available on the cheap.

Amazon US is selling the Sony DualSense wireless controller for $54 which is a $20.99 saving on the usual price of $74.99. If you’re visiting this link from the UK, you’ll get the pad for just £39.99.

Sony PS5 DualSense controller price crash

Sony PS5 DualSense controller price crash

Get up to $20.99 off the brilliant DualSense controller for PS5. If you need a second, third, or fourth pad, Black Friday is the time to act.

  • Amazon US
  • Save £20.99
  • Now £54
View Deal

There’s fast shipping with no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member and depending on your location, you could even have it on your doorstep by the time you clock off from work today in the US today. There are a range of colours available, but the cheapest prices are on the midnight black, cosmic red, white, cobalt blue, and grey camouflage.

If you just grabbed a new PS5 Pro those machines only come with a single controller, so if you’re looking to round out your accessory collection and enjoy some two-player (or more) gaming action this weekend grab this deal now

The DualSense may have a lot more colours to choose from nowadays, but it’s still the same brilliant controller that accompanied the original PS5. At the time our reviewer called the Sony DualSense controller “the most enthralling aspect” of the new PS5 and praised it for introducing “features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

They called it a bold departure from previous designs, and praised the haptic feedback, improved vibration motors and improved battery life.

At the time, our reviewer concluded: “Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback introduce a newfound level of immersion. The build quality, battery life and general selection of capabilities is far beyond any PlayStation controller before it.”

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

You might like…

This Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses Black Friday deal is far from shady

This Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses Black Friday deal is far from shady

Chris Smith 51 mins ago
Blink and you’ll miss this incredible Black Friday smart camera offer

Blink and you’ll miss this incredible Black Friday smart camera offer

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Save £220 on a robot vacuum with this Eufy Black Friday deal

Save £220 on a robot vacuum with this Eufy Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Vax’s five-star Spotwash spot cleaner now has 40% off

Vax’s five-star Spotwash spot cleaner now has 40% off

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Our favourite foldable of 2024 has dropped to its lowest price yet

Our favourite foldable of 2024 has dropped to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
The Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones are 60% off this Black Friday

The Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones are 60% off this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access