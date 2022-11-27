 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the best dual basket air fryer deal we’ve seen this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Air fryers have been flying off the shelves this Black Friday and this could be one of the last deals on a dual-basket model.

The Black Friday sale may have technically come and gone but that does not mean that we’ve run out of fantastic discounts to share. One of the most popular Black Friday products this year has been air fryers, which is why you may want to take this next deal seriously.

We’ve found an incredible £20 discount on the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer, bringing the price all the way down from £149 to just £129. From what we’ve seen it looks like the dual-basket models are in high demand so we wouldn’t be surprised if this deal runs out soon, and we can’t promise that we will be able to find another deal like this during the rest of the Black Friday weekend, so you may want to jump on this discount now before it’s gone.

If you’re still on the hunt for other fantastic bargains, just take a look at our best Black Friday deals roundup. We will be updating it until the sale runs dry so you can stay up to date on all the fantastic offers we find.

The Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer comes with two 4L baskets that can be used in tandem or separately, coming with their own separate timers for precise cooking. The overall 8L capacity means that this is a great choice for large families or people who like to cook in bulk, with the separate baskets giving users more variety.

This Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is now £20 off in honour of Black Friday

This Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is now £20 off in honour of Black Friday

You will be hard-pressed to find another dual-basket air dryer deal better than this one, so you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone. Snatch up the Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer for just £129 in honour of Black Friday.

  • Very
  • Was £149
  • Now just £129
View Deal

It comes with six pre-set cooking functions including air frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, defrosting and reheating. This gives you the chance to mix and match your methods and discover healthy new recipes for all your friends and family with minimal fuss.

One of the biggest benefits of an air fryer is the chance to cook your favourite foods without needing to add extra oil or butter to create crispy textures. Vortx claims that the Dual Basket Air Fryer can cook crispy and golden chips that are still fluffy on the inside in just 15 minutes without needing to add any extra oil, meaning you can keep all the flavour while still keeping things healthier than if you were using an oven.

Plus, Vortx claims that you can slash your energy usage by 50% compared to a conventional oven meaning that you will be saving money in the long run by switching over to air fryer technology.

Ultimately, the Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is an absolute bargain when you consider its sheer size and how many different foods you can create. We don’t know if we will be seeing any more fantastic air fryer deals over Black Friday so we recommend you check this one out now if you’re interested.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 3 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 7 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 13 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 16 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 24 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 42 mins ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.