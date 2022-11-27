This is the best dual basket air fryer deal we’ve seen this Black Friday

Air fryers have been flying off the shelves this Black Friday and this could be one of the last deals on a dual-basket model.

The Black Friday sale may have technically come and gone but that does not mean that we’ve run out of fantastic discounts to share. One of the most popular Black Friday products this year has been air fryers, which is why you may want to take this next deal seriously.

We’ve found an incredible £20 discount on the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer, bringing the price all the way down from £149 to just £129. From what we’ve seen it looks like the dual-basket models are in high demand so we wouldn’t be surprised if this deal runs out soon, and we can’t promise that we will be able to find another deal like this during the rest of the Black Friday weekend, so you may want to jump on this discount now before it’s gone.

The Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer comes with two 4L baskets that can be used in tandem or separately, coming with their own separate timers for precise cooking. The overall 8L capacity means that this is a great choice for large families or people who like to cook in bulk, with the separate baskets giving users more variety.

It comes with six pre-set cooking functions including air frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, defrosting and reheating. This gives you the chance to mix and match your methods and discover healthy new recipes for all your friends and family with minimal fuss.

One of the biggest benefits of an air fryer is the chance to cook your favourite foods without needing to add extra oil or butter to create crispy textures. Vortx claims that the Dual Basket Air Fryer can cook crispy and golden chips that are still fluffy on the inside in just 15 minutes without needing to add any extra oil, meaning you can keep all the flavour while still keeping things healthier than if you were using an oven.

Plus, Vortx claims that you can slash your energy usage by 50% compared to a conventional oven meaning that you will be saving money in the long run by switching over to air fryer technology.

Ultimately, the Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is an absolute bargain when you consider its sheer size and how many different foods you can create. We don’t know if we will be seeing any more fantastic air fryer deals over Black Friday so we recommend you check this one out now if you’re interested.

