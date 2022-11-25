 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

This is easily the best PS5 Black Friday deal we’ve seen

If you want to bag a bargain on the PS5 this Black Friday then look no further than this oustanding bundle over at ShopTo.

Hold on to your hats for this one. The bundle in question features the PS5 console, a copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, a code for Fifa 23, an extra DualSense controller and a £10 ShopTo gift card on top. All of that can be yours for just £576.75 as part of the Black Friday sale.

As a starter bundle to help you dive into the next generation of gaming, you’d be hard pressed to find a better option.

If you do want to have a look at what else is trickling down through the ongoing sale, then you can check out our regularly updated best Black Friday deals round-up.

And if this deal isn’t for you, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday deals round-up as we will be updating it continually with the best offers and discounts throughout the sale.

Snatch up a PS5, a FIFA DualSense controller and Uncharted for under £600

Snatch up a PS5, a FIFA DualSense controller and Uncharted for under £600

The PS5 has been famously hard to get a hold of since its release, but now you can snatch up the next-generation console alongside Uncharted Remastered and a FIFA DualSense controller for less than £600.

  • ShopTo
  • Three product bundle
  • Now £576.85
View Deal

The PS5 is the latest console from Sony, and has risen up the ranks since its launch in 2020, boasting a fantastic games library and support for the DualSense controller. The DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing for a deeper level of immersion in games.

And looking at the included games, FIFA 23 offers realistic action on the pitch, according to our review, as well as stunning visuals thanks to the upgraded console. Uncharted is a fantastic experience too, with this PS5 version retelling the story in high definition with haptic feedback support from the controllers.

Ultimately, we can’t promise that this deal will last all day, never mind until the official Black Friday sale rolls around. So, if you’ve been on the lookout for a PS5, this may be the perfect time to buy, as you’re getting two extra controllers and PS5 games thrown in too.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

