 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 13 tariff is the ideal Black Friday deal for Apple fans on a budget

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’re hoping to pick up last year’s iPhone on a cheap deal now that the new one is out, this contract deal could be what you were hoping for.

This tempting contract deal could see you pocket the brilliant iPhone 13, along with 100GB of monthly data, at a cut price. It will cost you £199 upfront for the device, and then you’ll be on a monthly plan costing £27; in context, that means you’ll pay £847 overall for a device which currently costs £749 out of contract, but you’ll get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts each month too.

If this great del only whets your appetite for more, why not take a look at our liveblog featuring the best Black Friday deals, so you can stay on top of the best offers as they arrive.

It’s no wonder why you might be wanting to make the iPhone 13 your own, as we were highly impressed with it due to the performance standards, excellent camera results, and that inimitably excellent Apple software.

Get yourself an iPhone 13 with this affordable Black Friday contract deal

Get yourself an iPhone 13 with this affordable Black Friday contract deal

This monthly contract sees you bagging an iPhone 13 and 100GB of monthly data for £27. It’s a good deal for last year’s iPhone, especially as you’ll get unlimited minutes and texts as well.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £199 Upfront
  • £27 per month
View Deal

The iPhone 13’s OLED display is both bright and vivid, and the battery is much improved on the previous generation, so not only is it a joy to use the screen but it can last well through the day too.

The A15 Bionic chip is a seriously powerful bit of silicon, which can run all types of demanding apps on your phone without breaking a sweat. In fact, there’s been very little change to this processor even among the brand new iPhone 14 base models, which just goes to how that it certainly holds up.

Our results from the camera were also excellent, with the wide and ultrawide sensors both acquitting themselves very well even when the lights were low, pulling out fantastic elements of detail and keeping the colours looking natural rather than giving a cheap over-saturated effect.

In fact, the only real negatives we found were the lack of an enhanced refresh rate for a smoother screen (this one is capped at 60Hz) and the lack of a dedicated telephoto sensor for zoom photos.

We reckon you’ll be delighted with the iPhone 13 overall, and this deal is a good one if you’re a data guzzler too. If this is just the start of your Black Friday sales journey, then make sure to check out some of the other great deals we’ve spotted, including those collected in the list below:

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Peter Phelps 31 mins ago
The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Gemma Ryles 46 mins ago
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.