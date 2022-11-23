This iPhone 13 tariff is the ideal Black Friday deal for Apple fans on a budget

If you’re hoping to pick up last year’s iPhone on a cheap deal now that the new one is out, this contract deal could be what you were hoping for.

This tempting contract deal could see you pocket the brilliant iPhone 13, along with 100GB of monthly data, at a cut price. It will cost you £199 upfront for the device, and then you’ll be on a monthly plan costing £27; in context, that means you’ll pay £847 overall for a device which currently costs £749 out of contract, but you’ll get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts each month too.

It’s no wonder why you might be wanting to make the iPhone 13 your own, as we were highly impressed with it due to the performance standards, excellent camera results, and that inimitably excellent Apple software.

The iPhone 13’s OLED display is both bright and vivid, and the battery is much improved on the previous generation, so not only is it a joy to use the screen but it can last well through the day too.

The A15 Bionic chip is a seriously powerful bit of silicon, which can run all types of demanding apps on your phone without breaking a sweat. In fact, there’s been very little change to this processor even among the brand new iPhone 14 base models, which just goes to how that it certainly holds up.

Our results from the camera were also excellent, with the wide and ultrawide sensors both acquitting themselves very well even when the lights were low, pulling out fantastic elements of detail and keeping the colours looking natural rather than giving a cheap over-saturated effect.

In fact, the only real negatives we found were the lack of an enhanced refresh rate for a smoother screen (this one is capped at 60Hz) and the lack of a dedicated telephoto sensor for zoom photos.

We reckon you’ll be delighted with the iPhone 13 overall, and this deal is a good one if you’re a data guzzler too. If this is just the start of your Black Friday sales journey, then make sure to check out some of the other great deals we’ve spotted, including those collected in the list below:

