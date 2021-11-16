 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

This iPhone 12 Black Friday deal gets you 150GB of data a month

Black Friday is the ideal time to grab yourself a shiny new phone and this deal is a great pick for those looking for an iPhone 12 with loads (and loads) of data.

Ahead of Black Friday, mobiles.co.uk is offering an iPhone 12 with a hefty 150GB of 5G data per month for the same price as it previously offered 50GB for.

This will cost you £33 a month and £150 upfront, but if you use the code ‘TRUSTED10’ at checkout you can knock a tenner of that initial cost making it £140. This is for a two year contract with Vodafone.

Of course, the main benefit of this is the whopping 150GB of 5G data you get every month. This is ideal for those who are always on the go, need to be always connected and often don’t have access to Wi-Fi. You also get unlimited calls and minutes along with three free months of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus.

While it’s not the latest iPhone, the iPhone 12 is very similar to the newer iPhone 13 and remains an excellent phone.

Big features include a 6.1-inch OLED display capable of playing back HDR content, a duo of 12MP cameras on the back that can take exceptional snaps and a smart design that is a big improvement over the iPhone 11. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and boasts a Ceramic Shield coating for added protection.

We scored the iPhone 12 4.5/5 in our in-depth review shortly after release, praising the updated design, strong performance and cameras.

We summed up the phone by saying “The screen is great (even if a higher refresh rate screen would be nice), design the best you’ll find at the minute and the cameras reliably take ace snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s also 5G, HDR video recording, all the benefits of iOS and MagSafe. “

