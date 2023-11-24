Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This incredible iPhone 12 contract is hard to argue with

Refurbished tech offers a way for consumers to both bag a bargain on tech and be environmentally conscious. Combined with Black Friday discounts, refurbished tech like smartphones look even more attractive.

A deal from Affordable Mobiles exemplifies this perfectly. The company is offering a refurbished iPhone 12 with unlimited calls and texts alongside 100GB of data for just £23 per month with nothing at all to pay upfront. That’ll net you the 64GB model in a white finish on the Three network, and the contract lasts a total of 24 months.

Don’t let the refurbished nature of the deal put you off either; the phone has been tested and verified to work perfectly and comes with a 12-month supplier warranty to further add peace of mind. You’ll also be saving perfectly good tech from landfills, something we can all appreciate in 2023.

Is the iPhone 12 worth buying?

Huge upgrades everywhere

Pros

  • Fantastic design
  • Very reliable cameras
  • Strong performance

Cons

  • Screen lacks some of the benefits you’ll find elsewhere
  • The notch remains annoying

The iPhone 12 may be a few years old, but it remains a tempting option for those on the market for an iPhone. It has largely the same design as newer models and, crucially, the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the latest iPhone 15 – albeit with a notch rather than the newer Dynamic Island tech.

The iPhone 12 boasts reliable dual 12MP snappers on the rear that deliver excellent everyday performance, and when it comes to video capture, the iPhone in general remains one of the best options on the smartphone market. There’s also solid everyday performance from the A14 Bionic chipset that remains capable even three years after its initial release.

Of course, the main reason to get an iPhone is iOS, and the iPhone 12 has just received the same iOS 17 update as the rest of the recent iPhone collection, giving you access to great features like a customisable lock screen, new ways to share content with iPhone users and much more.

If you want to find out more, take a look at our full iPhone 12 review.

