This Huawei MateView is the best Black Friday monitor deal we’ve found

If you want to upgrade your home office setup, then this Huawei MateView monitor deal from Amazon might be to your liking.

The big online retailer has knocked a third off the monitor’s price, bringing its price down from £599.99 to £399. This represents a solid deal on a monitor with sleek, modern looks as well as one that can provide detailed images, too.

First and foremost, this Huawei MateView monitor provides a modern and minimalistic design that offers Apple-like flair to proceedings. This goes hand in hand with a slim outer housing for the display itself. The ports themselves are contained in the stand, and there’s a decent selection present – HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, a 3.5mm audio jack, and even Mini DisplayPort.

The monitor offers a 4K resolution contained within a 28.2-inch screen size, offering a slightly more compact means of getting detailed images. This goes hand in hand with solid colour accuracy, and Huawei quotes this screen as being 98% DCI-P3 colour accurate, which means you’ll be able to engage in more colour-sensitive work, such as video editing.

In addition, this MateView monitor is DisplayHDR400 certified, which can add a little oomph to the overall brightness figure, which Huawei quotes at 500 nits, which should be more than enough for day-to-day working.

The Keepa graph below details the price history for this Huawei monitor and suggests it’s been on the receiving end of a sizable price cut for Black Friday. It’s the best price it’s been for a month.

Keepa Huawei MateView 28.2 Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

