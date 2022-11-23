 large image

This HP laptop is a Black Friday bargain at just £249.99

Looking for a cheap and cheerful laptop? Then the HP 15s may be your best bet following a £200 price crash as part of the Black Friday sale.

While the HP laptop already had a cheap RRP of £449.99, you can now buy it for just £249.99. This makes it one of the cheapest Windows laptops in the Black Friday sale that’s powered by an Intel Core processor.

This isn’t the only jaw-dropping Black Friday deal, as you can find plenty more offers in our Best Black Friday Deals page. We’ve rounded up our top recommended deals for various product categories, including smartphones, headphones, television laptops and game consoles.

The discounted HP 15s-fq2039na laptop in the Black Friday sale sports a 15.-6-inch screen, 128GB SSD storage and a claimed 7-hour battery life.

The HP 15s laptop has seen a £200 price cut, taking the cost down to a super-affordable £249.99.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 – 1115G4 processor, which is admittedly not a powerful chip. That said, the performance should be fine if you keep to simple workloads such as web browsing and streaming video.

It weighs 1.69kg, which means it’s just about light enough for daily commutes to work or university lecture halls. There’s a built-in webcam here too, while Argos is offering 4 months of Spotify Premium when you purchase the HP portable.

We haven’t reviewed this laptop, but it currently has a 4.5 out of 5 score out of 87 customer reviews. One customer wrote: “I bought this for my daughter to continue her open university course. She is delighted with her laptop.”

So if you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful laptop this Black Friday, this HP laptop fits the bill at a great price. You even get Microsoft 365 Personal and Norton 360 Deluxe bundled in for good measure.

