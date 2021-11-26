This gorgeous Sony OLED has had a Black Friday price drop

We’ve seen plenty of deals on LG OLEDs this Black Friday, but Sony has waded into the mix with this deal on their step-down A80J OLED.

This deal over at John Lewis & Partners has lopped £200 off to bring it down to £1299. It’s not often we see Sony OLEDs reach this price, so this is a deal to take a look at if you’re looking to buy on OLED.

Get £200 off this Sony A80J OLED Sony’s entry-level OLED has had £200 price crash at John Lewis John Lewis & Partners

Was £1499

Now £1299 View Deal

Despite being the entry-level OLED in Sony’s 2021 line-up, the A80J covers similar ground as the flagship A90J in terms of features. It has the brand new XR Cognitive Processor that goes beyond conventional intelligence by analysing the image like a human brain would. It’s all rather complicated, but the end result are natural, colourful and punchy images that have become Sony’s hallmark.

There are three options for placement that include elevating the screen to position a soundbar beneath, a hero position so viewers can just focus on what’s on the screen and a narrow position for a smaller benches or TV stands.

In terms of HDR there’s HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so you can be safe in the comfort that video streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+ will be looking their best. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ vibrates the screen, turning it into a speaker. And the sound is pretty good for a flatscreen TV.

The A80J also supports Sony’s Bravia Core streaming service, which offers 4K Blu-ray quality picture over a streaming connection. The TV supports Auto Low Latency Mode (with the PS5) and is scheduled to get an update to enable VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) some time in the future.

The UI is the new Google TV interface, so there’s thousands to apps to find, with Chromecast and Google Assistant providing smarts. YouView covers access to UK catch-up and on-demand apps.

Though we’ve not tested the A80J, Sony’s OLEDs are a reliable marker of quality. Sony’s OLEDs aren’t often this affordable, so jump in on this deal while it’s here.

For the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub for the best deals.