This gorgeous green Apple Series 7 45mm is now much cheaper

We’ve seen a few big savings on the latest Apple Watch 7 over the course of Black Friday, with Apple’s premier wearable surely at the top of many Christmas lists.

This particular deal gets you £20 off this very sleek looking green aluminium version of the Apple Watch 7 making it £379.

Importantly, this is the larger 45mm version of the watch so that’s why it’s slightly more expensive than the smaller 41mm model. If you’ve got bigger wrists and prefer a bigger watch you’ll much prefer this one.

As you’re buying through John Lewis & Partners you get free delivery plus a two year guarantee which is always welcome.

New features for this Apple Watch version include tougher screen glass for (hopefully) fewer cracks and scratches, a brighter display that’s slightly larger than before and a much faster charging,

The Apple Watch 7 comes with an updated wireless charging puck that juices up the wearable much faster than before (33% according to Apple) and this is very handy if you want to charge the watch while you grab a cup of coffee in the morning.

The new cable and the charging speed improvements can give you a full charge in 60 minutes and a 10-minute charge gets you 17% – that’s more than enough juice to track a night of sleep.

Of course, you’ve got all the typical Apple Watch features too. There’s GPS for tracking runs, 8GB storage for offline downloads, a heart monitor and a blood oxygen sensor. There’s also NFC for Apple Pay which is very handy if you leave your phone at home and access to a variety of apps on the App Store.

You do need to have an iPhone 6S or newer for the Apple Watch to work, so no luck if you’re an Android user or have an iPad.

In our recent review of the wearable, we said ” Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t make any big changes to its predecessor’s winning formula, but it still reigns supreme as the smartwatch king for iOS users.”