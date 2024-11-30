Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Garmin watch made me a happy runner and it’s $100 off for Cyber Monday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’ve been eyeing a Garmin running watch to kickstart your colder weather training, then may I recommend the Garmin Forerunner 265 on sale for Cyber Monday.

Amazon US is selling this brilliant multi-sport watch for just $349.99, which is a $100 saving on the £449.99 asking price. Personally, I’ve seen this price just once before, back in September, which is when I snapped it up.

$100 off the brilliant Forerunner 265

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a brilliant multi-sport watch and it’s currently available for a great price at $100 off.

  • Amazon US
  • Was $449.99
  • £349.99
View Deal

I’d just run a half marathon using my phone’s GPS and it was inaccurate to the point of negatively affecting my race. My phone was telling me I’d completed 12 miles when I’d only run just over 11. Mentally, it was a killer.

Anyway, the moral of the story is, with accurate GPS I’m now a much happier runner. With the option to sync my Spotify playlists to my watch I don’t have to bring my phone with me at all anymore.

With the advanced training and readiness metrics, I’m now able to be gentler with myself when a run doesn’t go to plan, and able to push myself when the watch tells me my body is up for the challenge.

The Garmin Forerunner 265s when worn
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Garmin's latest is a miniature winner

Pros

  • Vibrant and high quality AMOLED display
  • Solid sports tracking performance
  • Still strong battery life

Cons

  • It’s more expensive than 255
  • No cheaper music-free model

And the lovely OLED display scratches the itch for the technology nerd in me, while the battery still lasts for a week even with GPS often enabled.

Our reviewer, a much more accomplished runner than I, was equally reverent of the slightly smaller Garmin Forerunner 265S and gave it a 4.5 star review in May 2023.

He concluded you should buy it if “you want a great sports watch with a lovely colour screen: Garmin takes the 255 and merges it with a great colour screen to make it a more desirable watch to own.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

