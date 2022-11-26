 large image

This Galaxy Z Flip 4 tariff is cheaper than buying the phone outright

Peter Phelps
Trying to get a foldable phone on the cheap? Then this monthly deal could be just right, as you’ll net the handset plus 200GB a month for less than the SIM-free cost.

Usually, buying a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 would cost you £999, but not with this contract deal. If you take advantage of this great offer, you’ll pay a total of £840 in £35 monthly payments, while also netting 200GB of data and unlimited calls and texts to use each and every month. It’s a wonderful money-saving offer for a truly unique phone.

There are plenty more contract deals available this Black Friday weekend. Just take a browse of our liveblog for some more inspiration, as there you’ll find the best Black Friday deals on other smartphones and on a range of different and tempting products.

This deal is a particularly good one as you’re paying less than you otherwise would for the phone, and still getting 200GB of data per month and unlimited minutes and texts.

Make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 yours for just £35 per month

Make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 yours for just £35 per month

You can get the unique Galaxy Z Flip 4, and 200GB of monthly data, for a cost of just £35 per month. There’s no upfront cost, and you’ll also get unlimited minutes and texts on the 24 month contract.

  • buymobiles
  • No upfront cost
  • £35 per month
View Deal

When we took our time to review the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it truly charmed us and won us over ad the most welcoming foldable phone on the market. Its small form factor makes it so easy to take with you on the go, but despite its size it has seen some much-needed improvements to the battery life.

The camera has been significantly improved too, and the software is better optimised to its unique shape, with all these tweaks adding up to make it a really fun device to use overall.

However, if this isn’t exactly what you were hoping for, then don’t lost heart. To give you some more inspiration, we’ve included a list of some of the very best offers we’ve spotted over the Black Friday week below, with offers available on games consoles, different smartphones, and a few audio products.

Best Black Friday Deals

Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

