This Galaxy Watch and Buds bundle is the ideal gift for any Samsung devotee

Looking for the perfect pairing for your Galaxy phone this Black Friday? Or maybe you’re on the hunt for a gift for a Samsung-loving friend? This bundle will have you sorted this Christmas.

The 4G Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) and Galaxy Buds 2 both in Black are now just £383 at Very. That’s a £165 saving on the usually £548 bundle. Considering the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic already costs £409 on its own, you’ll essentially be saving £26 on the smartwatch and getting a £139 pair of Galaxy Buds thrown in for free to keep or gift to a friend this Christmas.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, launching alongside the Galaxy Watch 4.

The watch features a round display in a stainless-steel case with rotating bezels to scroll through menus and apps, 5ATM water-resistance and a range of health and fitness tracking features.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds also released in 2021. The earbuds feature a 2-way dynamic speaker system, along with Active Noise Cancellation to remove distractions and Ambient Sound modes to let noise in when you need to listen out for something.

The earbuds also have up to 20 hours of playtime with the case and are water and swear resistant to IPX2.

TV and Audio editor Kob Monney gave the second iteration of the Galaxy Buds 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising their fit and effective noise cancellation. However, the real star of this bundle is definitely the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

While we haven’t reviewed the Classic, we have thoroughly tested the Galaxy Watch 4 and the two watches are identical aside from the physical rotation bezel that makes the Classic slightly more expensive.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, but we finally have a Wear OS smartwatch that can go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch”, wrote Deehan in our review of the Galaxy Watch 4.

“With its sleek design, fast speeds, vibrant AMOLED display and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features, Samsung has created the ultimate smartwatch for Android users”.

If you've been thinking about getting the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or the Galaxy Buds 2, this is the perfect opportunity to get both at a huge discount.

