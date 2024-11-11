Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut has made Samsung’s flagship phone affordable

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s top flagship phone of the year and now it’s available at a bargain price with a ton of 5G data.

Fonehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just £29 upfront. The contract is £41 a month for two years and comes with 300GB of data.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on a killer contract

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on a killer contract

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is affordable thanks to this contract from Fonehouse. The handset is £29 up front and you’ll pay £41 a month for 300GB of monthly 5G data.

  • Fonehouse
  • 300GB 5G data
  • £29 upfront / £41 a month
View Deal

The retailer also has a Black Friday promise that’ll refund you the difference if you find a cheaper deal on the same contract elsewhere.

This contract is on the Three network, meaning you’re getting great service nationwide and super fast 5G data speeds.

As for the phone itself, we were impressed with Samsung’s top offering for 2024 with our reviewer calling it “a phone that seems to do it all”.

There’s new generative AI tools going under the Galaxy AI branding that promises real-time text and call translation and there are tools for summarising websites and editing photos.

There’s also a brilliant screen. The flat 6.82-inch AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass Armor that’s easier for writing with the included S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Galaxy AI is the star of this year's show

Pros

  • Genuinely useful AI features
  • Versatile camera setup
  • All-day battery life and then some
  • Seven years of OS upgrades

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • Average ultrawide camera

There’s a versatile camera setup thanks to the main, ultrawide and 3x cameras as well as a new 50-megapixel periscope lens.

The top end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip does the heavy lifting, outperforming almost all of its Android rivals in our benchmarking texts. Samsung is also promising seven years of operating system updates meaning this phone will be supported for the rest of this decade. There’s true all-day battery life too.

Overall the Galaxy S24 Ultra received a 4.5-star rating from a possible five, concluding: “With a high-end display, capable cameras, powerful performance and excellent battery life, the Galaxy S24 Ultra ticks most of the right boxes.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Trusted Reviews Logo

