This Galaxy S23 Plus is the perfect Black Friday Android deal
Black Friday is in full swing and that means one thing: deals. As well as bagging yourself a bargain on a SIM-free phone this Black Friday, you could get yourself a pretty stunning contact deal with plenty of freebies.
There’s a particular stonker available if you want to pick up the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. You’ll get a pretty competitive contract with 250GB of data for £34.99 with £149.99 upfront, but it’s the additional freebies that really make this deal what it is.
As well as the phone, you’ll be able to claim £100 cashback – essentially reducing the upfront cost to £49.99 – as well as netting yourself a free pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE, and you can get a whole year’s subscription to Disney+ utterly free of charge too.
This particular Galaxy S23 Plus contract not only offers 250GB of data for £34.99 per month with £149 upfront, but you’ll also get £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and 12 months of Disney+ completely free of charge.
- Mobiles.co.uk
- 250GB of data
- £34.99 per month (£149.99 upfront)
There is a bit of legwork to claim the freebies, however. To claim the £100 cashback and Buds FE, you’ll have to head to the Samsung Offers website and upload proof of purchase, while the Disney+ subscription is available via the Samsung Boost website until 31 March 2024.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus worth buying?
A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone
Pros
- Perfect size
- Long battery life
- Years of software updates
Cons
- Takes an age to charge
- Camera is good, but struggles to standout at this price
- A sharper resolution would have been nice
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a comfortable middle-ground between the compact Galaxy S23 and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, boasting a 6.6-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With HDR10+ plus support, it delivers a top-notch viewing and gaming experience – especially when combined with the top-end custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that remains one of the most powerful around in 2023.
There’s also the camera setup to appreciate, with a triple camera setup that delivers a versatile shooting experience, though it doesn’t do much to stand out at its premium price point. It’s pretty great, but it’s not as stunning as the results from the top-end Ultra.
Throw in long battery life, a multi-year OS upgrade promise and all the other freebies you get with the S23 Plus deal and you’ve got a very tempting option indeed.
To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review.
