This Galaxy S23 Plus is the perfect Black Friday Android deal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is in full swing and that means one thing: deals. As well as bagging yourself a bargain on a SIM-free phone this Black Friday, you could get yourself a pretty stunning contact deal with plenty of freebies.

There’s a particular stonker available if you want to pick up the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. You’ll get a pretty competitive contract with 250GB of data for £34.99 with £149.99 upfront, but it’s the additional freebies that really make this deal what it is.

As well as the phone, you’ll be able to claim £100 cashback – essentially reducing the upfront cost to £49.99 – as well as netting yourself a free pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE, and you can get a whole year’s subscription to Disney+ utterly free of charge too.

This particular Galaxy S23 Plus contract not only offers 250GB of data for £34.99 per month with £149 upfront, but you’ll also get £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and 12 months of Disney+ completely free of charge.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB of data
  • £34.99 per month (£149.99 upfront)
View Deal

There is a bit of legwork to claim the freebies, however. To claim the £100 cashback and Buds FE, you’ll have to head to the Samsung Offers website and upload proof of purchase, while the Disney+ subscription is available via the Samsung Boost website until 31 March 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus front on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone

Pros

  • Perfect size
  • Long battery life
  • Years of software updates

Cons

  • Takes an age to charge
  • Camera is good, but struggles to standout at this price
  • A sharper resolution would have been nice

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a comfortable middle-ground between the compact Galaxy S23 and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, boasting a 6.6-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With HDR10+ plus support, it delivers a top-notch viewing and gaming experience – especially when combined with the top-end custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that remains one of the most powerful around in 2023.

There’s also the camera setup to appreciate, with a triple camera setup that delivers a versatile shooting experience, though it doesn’t do much to stand out at its premium price point. It’s pretty great, but it’s not as stunning as the results from the top-end Ultra.

Throw in long battery life, a multi-year OS upgrade promise and all the other freebies you get with the S23 Plus deal and you’ve got a very tempting option indeed.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review.

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

