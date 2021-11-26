You can snatch up an Echo Show 5 and a Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just £49.99 in this Black Friday deal.

We’ve found a wonderful little bundle that’ll be the perfect gift for any smart home enthusiast; the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) and Ring Video Doorbell Wired are now on sale for just £49.99.

Looking first at the Echo Show 5, this is Amazon’s smallest smart display that comes with the full range of Alexa features, so you can check the weather, ask some general knowledge questions and plan out your calendar all via your new display.

This Echo Show and Ring Doorbell deal is hard to miss If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home before Christmas rolls around, this Black Friday deal includes an Echo Show 5 and a Ring Video Doorbell for just £49.99. Amazon

Two products for the price of one

Now only £49.99 View Deal

The 5-inch screen has a resolution of 960 x 480, with our very own Home Technology Editor David Ludlow claiming that the images are bright with vibrant colours and good contrast.

The model in this deal is Charcoal, and measuring in at just 86 x 148 x 73mm, it will fit in perfectly on your bedside table. You can use it in the kitchen if you wanted, but we found that it works best as a bedside clock, with the ambient light sensor ensuring that a bright screen won’t keep you up at night.

Moving on to the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, this 4.5/5 star product is packed to the brim with features to help keep your home safe.

To start off, the Ring Doorbell uses the camera’s sensor to detect motion outside your home, with the option to set up Activity Zones, so you can pick and choose what areas you want to monitor.

This will come in handy for anyone living on a busy street who doesn’t want constant notifications. In the same vein, you can also schedule when you want to receive alerts, so there’s no fear about getting woken up in the middle of the night because your neighbour’s cat ran by.

You also have the option of adding Privacy Zones, which block out a part of an image entirely, which is a handy way to protect the neighbour that lives next door.

This Echo Show and Ring Doorbell deal is hard to miss If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home before Christmas rolls around, this Black Friday deal includes an Echo Show 5 and a Ring Video Doorbell for just £49.99. Amazon

Two products for the price of one

Now only £49.99 View Deal

All in all, both of these premium products offer up a lot of support and are handy devices to have around the house, and coming in under £50 makes this deal a no brainer.

If you’re interested in more of the best Black Friday deals out right now, check out the other deals we’ve scored below, from home appliances to mobile phones.