This Echo Show 5 Black Friday price is the lowest it has ever been

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale you can pick up the Echo Show 5 for only £49.99, seeing it fall to its lowest price yet since its launch earlier this year.

The Echo Show 5’s normal retail price is £79.99, meaning you can shave off a decent £30 on this nifty little gadget, now down to just £49.99.

Echo Show 5 Black Friday Deal Echo Show 5 A great speaker providing a 5.5-inch screen to boot, utilise its touchscreen to carry out tasks or speak directly to Alexa. With its 1MP camera and microphone set-up you can also make video calls, as well as carrying out visual tasks like pulling up recipes and movies.

Due to how new it was at the time of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, the Echo Show 5 didn’t see much of a discount over the 48-hour sale. However, Black Friday gives Amazon the opportunity to make its already exceptional Echo Show 5 even more appealing with this price drop. Better still, unlike Prime Day, this £30 price decrease is open to all customers, whether or not you have an Amazon Prime membership.

The Echo Show 5 is certainly a stellar bit of kit. A smaller, more affordable, portable version of the Echo Show 2nd Gen, the Show 5 is not just a good speaker, it also comes with a crisp screen that can make video calls, show you movie trailers and display information from other smart devices you own.

While it lacks a few of the more extraneous features of the larger Show, the Show 5 boasts a brand new interface for those who prefer to use the touchscreen rather than voice commands. This makes it a lot easier to navigate the Show 5’s various functions.

It also comes with excellent security features for those who are concerned, allowing you to turn your microphone and camera on and off with a physical shutter across the front of the 1MP camera.

Our reviewer gave it a 9 out of 10 rating and said that “if you’re interested in a smart display and want something that’s versatile and well-priced, the Echo Show 5 is the one that ticks the most boxes.”

Down to its lowest price ever in this year’s Amazon Black Friday sale, this is one to snap up, making for the perfect Christmas gift for individuals who love their gadgets.

