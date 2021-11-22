 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Black Friday has bought us some brilliant deals, but this Dyson V11 Outsize price drop is something really special.

We’ve been on the hunt for the very best Black Friday deals out there, and we’re happy to say that one of our favourite vacuum cleaners has just seen a massive price drop, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning routine.

The Dyson V11 Outsize makes it easier to tackle larger rooms in your home, with its big bin and extra-wide floor head you’ll make quick work of your Sunday chores.

The Dyson V11 Outsize just fell by almost 40% for Black Friday

The Dyson V11 Outsize just fell by almost 40% for Black Friday

If you’ve been on the hunt for a quality vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now on sale with 38% off its original price for Black Friday.

  • eBay
  • Was £649.99
  • Now just £399.99
View Deal

This is a cordless vacuum cleaner, so you won’t have to worry about dragging around any wires which, let’s face it, always get in the way. In terms of battery life, the vacuum has a screen that will show you in minutes exactly how long you have left, and the removable battery means that you can buy a spare or replace it without having to disassemble the whole machine.

In his review for the vacuum, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow noted that the vacuum is a pleasure to use; with three modes – Eco, Med and Boost – you can choose how much power you want to put into your cleaning.

You might like…

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

David Ludlow 7 hours ago
Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 10 hours ago
Back in stock! Pixel 4a for £249 is a Black Friday bargain

Back in stock! Pixel 4a for £249 is a Black Friday bargain

Max Parker 10 hours ago

As the names suggest, Eco mode is the least powerful, with Boost packing the biggest punch. We used a wind speed gauge to determine how powerful it was in Air Watts (AW); Eco scored 53.92AW, Med scored 102.81AW and Boost hit 258.59AW.

Those scores are particulary impressive, outdoing several other vacuum cleaners that we’ve tested so you know you can rely on Boost mode for the more severe messes made at home.

We gave the V11 Outsize a cracking 5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the standout points being the large floor head and powerful cleaning.

The Dyson V11 Outsize just fell by almost 40% for Black Friday

The Dyson V11 Outsize just fell by almost 40% for Black Friday

If you’ve been on the hunt for a quality vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now on sale with 38% off its original price for Black Friday.

  • eBay
  • Was £649.99
  • Now just £399.99
View Deal

All in all, if you’re sick of running over power cords and want a vacuum that can help you quickly clean up without draining all its power, the Dyson V11 Outsize is a great choice.

If you’re after even more great Black Friday deals then stick around, as Trusted Reviews will be giving you the best offers we can find all month long.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.