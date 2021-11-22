This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

Black Friday has bought us some brilliant deals, but this Dyson V11 Outsize price drop is something really special.

We’ve been on the hunt for the very best Black Friday deals out there, and we’re happy to say that one of our favourite vacuum cleaners has just seen a massive price drop, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning routine.

The Dyson V11 Outsize makes it easier to tackle larger rooms in your home, with its big bin and extra-wide floor head you’ll make quick work of your Sunday chores.

The Dyson V11 Outsize just fell by almost 40% for Black Friday If you’ve been on the hunt for a quality vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now on sale with 38% off its original price for Black Friday. eBay

Was £649.99

Now just £399.99 View Deal

This is a cordless vacuum cleaner, so you won’t have to worry about dragging around any wires which, let’s face it, always get in the way. In terms of battery life, the vacuum has a screen that will show you in minutes exactly how long you have left, and the removable battery means that you can buy a spare or replace it without having to disassemble the whole machine.

In his review for the vacuum, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow noted that the vacuum is a pleasure to use; with three modes – Eco, Med and Boost – you can choose how much power you want to put into your cleaning.

As the names suggest, Eco mode is the least powerful, with Boost packing the biggest punch. We used a wind speed gauge to determine how powerful it was in Air Watts (AW); Eco scored 53.92AW, Med scored 102.81AW and Boost hit 258.59AW.

Those scores are particulary impressive, outdoing several other vacuum cleaners that we’ve tested so you know you can rely on Boost mode for the more severe messes made at home.

We gave the V11 Outsize a cracking 5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the standout points being the large floor head and powerful cleaning.

All in all, if you’re sick of running over power cords and want a vacuum that can help you quickly clean up without draining all its power, the Dyson V11 Outsize is a great choice.

If you’re after even more great Black Friday deals then stick around, as Trusted Reviews will be giving you the best offers we can find all month long.