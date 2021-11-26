This DJI Pocket 2 Black Friday deal is rock solid

Looking for a way to shoot silky-smooth video at an affordable price? Well the DJI Pocket 2 is enjoying a Black Friday price drop, just in time for you to smooth out the ups and downs of Christmas home videos. Now down to just £299 on Amazon.

We absolutely love a price drop on a camera gimbal, as just a few years ago this sort of technology was wildly expensive, now it’s the sort of equipment anyone can afford to own and use to create their own amazing videos.

DJI Pocket 2 now just £299 in Black Friday price drop Now down to just £299, the DJI Pocket 2 is a small, user-friendly 4K camera that’s built into a 3-axis gimbal for ultra-smooth video. If you’re into run around with a camera, grab one of these and spare your viewers the shaky cam nightmare of wobbly video! Was £339, now £299 – save £40 View Deal

The DJI Pocket 2 is a three-axis gimbal that includes its own 4K camera, so you don’t need any other equipment to start producing super-smooth videos. Such impressive video quality is a real selling point, but so too is the lightweight formfactor, because you don’t want to be lugging around heavy gear when you’re going on holiday, or popping out for a family day.

Hybrid autofocus is a real win here for the DJI Pocket 2. The last thing you want when composing a beautifully smooth shot is the subjects going out of focus. The Pocket 2 is designed with this in mind, so it will use its own little artificial brain to work out what is and is not a person, and lock on to the humans in the frame.

If you’re a big fan of sports, or other outdoor activity, then you’ll more than likely love the slow motion video, ideal for capturing things that happen too quickly for the human eye. The Pocket 2 can record at both 120 and 240 frames per second, allowing you to slow action down by either four or eight times. Those recordings happen at 1080p, rather than the full resolution of the camera at 4K.

As you can see below, this is one of the best prices offered on the Pocket 2. It has previously dipped a little lower, but not since July.

The built in battery should be good for around two hours, although a lot of factors will affect its longevity in normal use. Charging, on the other hand, takes a bit more than an hour when empty and DJI provides an adaptor in the box for charging the device.

The Pocket 2 has a small built in screen, but you can also monitor recordings with your Android or iPhone too, there’s an app designed to give you control as well as see what’s being recorded.