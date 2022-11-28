This Disney-themed kid’s fitness tracker has plummeted to just £39.99 for Cyber Monday

If you’re still looking for fantastic deals in the run-up to the winter holidays then look no further than this Garmin Vivofit kids wearable.

We’re officially onto Cyber Monday which means that the Black Friday sale will be coming to an end very soon, so you may want to stock up on deals now while they’re still around. And we’ve found the perfect stocking stuffer for any parents out there; the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 has seen a ridiculous £40.99 discount, bringing the price down from £79.99 to just £39.

If you’re still scrambling for other winter holiday gifts then make sure you take a look at our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals roundup, which we will keep updating until all the latest deals run dry, so you still have a chance to snatch up any discounted tech.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is a fitness activity tracker for children, with this one specifically sporting Frozen 2 branding. It comes with a purple band that Garmin claims is kid-tough and swim-friendly, meaning that you shouldn’t have any issues with it ripping or getting damaged during playtime.

Children are encouraged to hit a daily 60-minute activity goal to keep them fit and healthy. After they have completed these daily goals they will be able to use the supported mobile app to explore Arendelle and help Anna and Elsa on their journey.

Parents and guardians can also use the mobile app to view activities, how much sleep their children have been getting and what chores they need to complete. You can assign tasks and chores and designate virtual rewards to your kids, which can be eventually redeemed for agreed-upon rewards, all controlled from your smartphone.

As we can see from the price history below, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 has never seen a price drop this severe, and it looks like it’s gone down specifically for Cyber Monday rather than Black Friday. So if you’re interested in treating your kiddos to a smart device that will keep them active, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

