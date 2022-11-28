 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Disney-themed kid’s fitness tracker has plummeted to just £39.99 for Cyber Monday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re still looking for fantastic deals in the run-up to the winter holidays then look no further than this Garmin Vivofit kids wearable.

We’re officially onto Cyber Monday which means that the Black Friday sale will be coming to an end very soon, so you may want to stock up on deals now while they’re still around. And we’ve found the perfect stocking stuffer for any parents out there; the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 has seen a ridiculous £40.99 discount, bringing the price down from £79.99 to just £39.

If you’re still scrambling for other winter holiday gifts then make sure you take a look at our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals roundup, which we will keep updating until all the latest deals run dry, so you still have a chance to snatch up any discounted tech.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is a fitness activity tracker for children, with this one specifically sporting Frozen 2 branding. It comes with a purple band that Garmin claims is kid-tough and swim-friendly, meaning that you shouldn’t have any issues with it ripping or getting damaged during playtime.

Stock up on stocking stuffers with this Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 deal

Stock up on stocking stuffers with this Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 deal

We’ve stumbled across a fantastic gift for anyone with small children, as the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is now on sale with a massive 51% discount in honour of Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £51%
  • Now only £39
View Deal

Children are encouraged to hit a daily 60-minute activity goal to keep them fit and healthy. After they have completed these daily goals they will be able to use the supported mobile app to explore Arendelle and help Anna and Elsa on their journey.

Parents and guardians can also use the mobile app to view activities, how much sleep their children have been getting and what chores they need to complete. You can assign tasks and chores and designate virtual rewards to your kids, which can be eventually redeemed for agreed-upon rewards, all controlled from your smartphone.

As we can see from the price history below, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 has never seen a price drop this severe, and it looks like it’s gone down specifically for Cyber Monday rather than Black Friday. So if you’re interested in treating your kiddos to a smart device that will keep them active, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Keepa Garmin vivofit
Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Gemma Ryles 39 mins ago
Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.