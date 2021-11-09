 large image

This discounted Kindle Paperwhite comes with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free

It’s the season to snuggle up with a new book, and this Black Friday deal means you can do that for even less this year.

If you’re looking to upgrade how you read, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most obvious choices, and you can now grab a discounted model that comes with a three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost, all for your reading pleasure.

The Kindle itself has soft, curved edges, which helps it sit comfortably in your hands. Weighing in at just 182g, this 6-inch display e-reader can be easily carried around airports and train stations, but it also still feels substantial enough to hold.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited with this Kindle Paperwhite deal

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited with this Kindle Paperwhite deal

As the winter months come in and it gets colder and colder outside, now is the perfect time to settle down with a new Kindle and experience three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

  • Amazon
  • Three months of Unlimited Kindle for free
  • Only £79.99
View Deal

This model also comes with 32GB of storage, so you shouldn’t have any issues downloading hundreds of books. You can also stock up on books with the included three months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to an ever growing library of over one million books.

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a waterproof rating of IPX8, meaning it can be submerged in up to two metres of water for 60 minutes, so you won’t need to worry if you accidentally knock it into the pool or into the bath.

As you can tell from the picture, the Paperwhite is a pretty minimalistic device; coming with just one button (the power switch sits at the bottom next to the micro-USB connector). The sleek matte finish also adds to the simple design, but you can always buy a colourful protective case if you want to add a bit of flare.

We gave the Kindle Paperwhite a faultless 5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the Audible support, lovely screen and waterproof design being standouts.

The verdict reads: “The perfect package of all the best Kindle features for a great price. You won’t be disappointed.”

We can’t recommend the Kindle Paperwhite enough and with three months’ access to a near countless amount of books for free, this deal is perfect for any book worms out there, or anyone looking to snag an early Christmas present.

Keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews over the next few weeks, as we will be delivering you the best deals during and in the run-up to Black Friday.

