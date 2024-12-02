This Cyber Monday, the Kindle Kids e-reader is a must buy for all children

Amazon has chopped a large chunk off the price of its latest Kindle Kids e-reader for this Cyber Monday.

If you’re looking for a great reading tool for your child, Amazon is selling the Kindle Kids (2024) for just $/£94.99 this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. That’s $35 / £20 less than its normal price of $129.99 / £114.99, or a 27% and 17% saving.

This is for the very latest model, too, which only launched a couple of months ago.

We haven’t reviewed the Kindle Kids (2024) as yet, but it’s basically the exact same device as the Amazon Kindle (2024) with a couple of child-friendly extras. That we have reviewed.

Our site editor Max Parker handed out an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score for the Kindle (2024), concluding that it “remains perfect for those who just want to read books without distraction”.

Part of the appeal is that this is easily the most compact Kindle in the range, allowing it to slide comfortably into larger pockets and smaller handbags. It’s also built well, and packs a nice sharp 6-inch e-ink display with a handy backlight for low light reading.

Meanwhile, 16GB of storage provides plenty of room for all the books and audiobooks you could manage in one go.

So what does the Kindle Kids (2024) bring to the package? You get the Kindle (2024), a colourful protective case (in one of three bright designs), and a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription. This provides access to thousands of age-appropriate books, not to mention movies and games to be enjoyed on your other devices.

You also get an extended two-year warranty, and this isn’t your usual warranty either. If your kid breaks their Kindle 2024 in that time, you can return it and Amazon will replace it. Now that’s peace of mind.

This is one of the great deals that still remains this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Grab it while you still can.