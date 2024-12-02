Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Cyber Monday, the Kindle Kids e-reader is a must buy for all children

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has chopped a large chunk off the price of its latest Kindle Kids e-reader for this Cyber Monday.

If you’re looking for a great reading tool for your child, Amazon is selling the Kindle Kids (2024) for just $/£94.99 this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. That’s $35 / £20 less than its normal price of $129.99 / £114.99, or a 27% and 17% saving.

Save 17% on the latest Amazon Kindle Kids

Save 17% on the latest Amazon Kindle Kids

The Amazon Kindle Kids (2024) is available at a steep 17% discount just a couple of months after its launch.

  • Amazon
  • Save 17%
  • Now £94.99
View Deal

This is for the very latest model, too, which only launched a couple of months ago.

We haven’t reviewed the Kindle Kids (2024) as yet, but it’s basically the exact same device as the Amazon Kindle (2024) with a couple of child-friendly extras. That we have reviewed.

Our site editor Max Parker handed out an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score for the Kindle (2024), concluding that it “remains perfect for those who just want to read books without distraction”.

Part of the appeal is that this is easily the most compact Kindle in the range, allowing it to slide comfortably into larger pockets and smaller handbags. It’s also built well, and packs a nice sharp 6-inch e-ink display with a handy backlight for low light reading.

Meanwhile, 16GB of storage provides plenty of room for all the books and audiobooks you could manage in one go.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

So what does the Kindle Kids (2024) bring to the package? You get the Kindle (2024), a colourful protective case (in one of three bright designs), and a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription. This provides access to thousands of age-appropriate books, not to mention movies and games to be enjoyed on your other devices.

You also get an extended two-year warranty, and this isn’t your usual warranty either. If your kid breaks their Kindle 2024 in that time, you can return it and Amazon will replace it. Now that’s peace of mind.

This is one of the great deals that still remains this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Grab it while you still can.

You might like…

I finally bought the Shark FlexStyle this Black Friday – here’s why you should too

I finally bought the Shark FlexStyle this Black Friday – here’s why you should too

Jessica Gorringe 4 mins ago
No other phone offers the same Black Friday value as the Pixel 9

No other phone offers the same Black Friday value as the Pixel 9

Jon Mundy 18 mins ago
The ultimate Nintendo Switch accessory is a Cyber Monday bargain

The ultimate Nintendo Switch accessory is a Cyber Monday bargain

Jon Mundy 41 mins ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2024 Live: Final day for 100s of offers

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2024 Live: Final day for 100s of offers

Thomas Deehan 43 mins ago
Cross a Cricut off your Christmas list with this Maker 3 Black Friday deal

Cross a Cricut off your Christmas list with this Maker 3 Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies 51 mins ago
Skip the PS5 Pro and upgrade your PS5 with this astonishing 8TB SSD deal

Skip the PS5 Pro and upgrade your PS5 with this astonishing 8TB SSD deal

Lewis Painter 51 mins ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access