Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This budget OnePlus Nord deal has just won Black Friday if you’re looking for the best cheap phone

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

We’ve been searching for the top mid-range Android deals this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, and this huge saving on the OnePlus Nord CE Lite 4 5G might just be the best yet.

With an RRP of £299, this high-specced affordable phone can be yours for a mere £199 during the shopping sale. Considering what’s tucked inside, that’s a standout saving.

This £100, or 33%. saving isn’t going to be sticking for long though as Amazon’s sales event only runs until December 2 so time is running out to make big savings.

This budget OnePlus Nord deal has just won Black Friday for affordable Android fans

This budget OnePlus Nord deal has just won Black Friday for affordable Android fans

With an RRP of £299, this high-specced affordable phone can be yours for a mere £199 during the shopping sale. Considering what’s tucked inside, that’s a standout saving.

  • Was £299
  • Now £199
  • Amazon
View Deal

We’ve got a load of other excellent best Black Friday deals too, so you can bag a big saving ahead of Christmas.

Looking back at the price history of this product, this is the lowest price we’ve spotted it drop to on Amazon – with it usually hitting the £250 mark. The biggest saving is to be had with the Mega Blue hue, as the silver option is pricier at £219.

You don’t even get this on the iPhone 16

While the price is certainly tempting in itself, this phone is packed with plenty of tech you’d probably expect to see in pricier devices. For instance, there’s 256GB storage – actually more than you get with the £1000 iPhone 16 Pro. You’ve also 8GB RAM (plus an extra 8GB of virtual RAM), a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset for running all your apps and a large 5110mAh battery.

There’s also a 120Hz display – something you don’t even get on the iPhone 16, and a feature that could be, if rumours are correct, ends up being the standout upgrade for the iPhone 17. Having a faster screen like this means everything feels smoother, from swiping to gaming.

The final feature that has to be highlighted is the charging. When paired with the correct charger, our reviewer found that the phone could go from 0-100% in 50 minutes. If you need a quick top up, then we got 50% in just over 20 minutes.

Want more awesome Black Friday deals?

You might like…

Get the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for nearly 40% less this Black Friday

Get the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for nearly 40% less this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 48 mins ago
The iPad 10 has got another sensational Black Friday price chop – now £289

The iPad 10 has got another sensational Black Friday price chop – now £289

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
AirPods Pro 2 are about to go back up to full price – get them while they’re cheap

AirPods Pro 2 are about to go back up to full price – get them while they’re cheap

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Last chance to get the most underrated Kindle e-reader with a big Cyber Monday discount

Last chance to get the most underrated Kindle e-reader with a big Cyber Monday discount

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Time is running out to take advantage of Amazon’s sensational AirTag deal

Time is running out to take advantage of Amazon’s sensational AirTag deal

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2024 Live: Last chance on hundreds of deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2024 Live: Last chance on hundreds of deals

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access