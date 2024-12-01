This budget OnePlus Nord deal has just won Black Friday if you’re looking for the best cheap phone

We’ve been searching for the top mid-range Android deals this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, and this huge saving on the OnePlus Nord CE Lite 4 5G might just be the best yet.

With an RRP of £299, this high-specced affordable phone can be yours for a mere £199 during the shopping sale. Considering what’s tucked inside, that’s a standout saving.

This £100, or 33%. saving isn’t going to be sticking for long though as Amazon’s sales event only runs until December 2 so time is running out to make big savings.

Looking back at the price history of this product, this is the lowest price we’ve spotted it drop to on Amazon – with it usually hitting the £250 mark. The biggest saving is to be had with the Mega Blue hue, as the silver option is pricier at £219.

You don’t even get this on the iPhone 16

While the price is certainly tempting in itself, this phone is packed with plenty of tech you’d probably expect to see in pricier devices. For instance, there’s 256GB storage – actually more than you get with the £1000 iPhone 16 Pro. You’ve also 8GB RAM (plus an extra 8GB of virtual RAM), a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset for running all your apps and a large 5110mAh battery.

There’s also a 120Hz display – something you don’t even get on the iPhone 16, and a feature that could be, if rumours are correct, ends up being the standout upgrade for the iPhone 17. Having a faster screen like this means everything feels smoother, from swiping to gaming.

The final feature that has to be highlighted is the charging. When paired with the correct charger, our reviewer found that the phone could go from 0-100% in 50 minutes. If you need a quick top up, then we got 50% in just over 20 minutes.

