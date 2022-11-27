 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

This Black Friday Kodak bundle is just pure nostalgia

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Still searching for the perfect Christmas present this Black Friday? Amazon’s Kodak Step Camera gift bundle has plunged to just £92.99, delivering everything you could need to get started with instant photography in one set.

The Kodak Step Camera bundle would typically cost you £109.99. However, shop today and you’ll pick it up for just £92.99. That’s £17 off the camera, a 20-pack of Kodak’s Zink photo paper, a photo album, frames, markers and stickers. 

The Kodak Step Camera is a digital instant camera that delivers full-colour prints in the moment. 

The camera comes with a number of simple features, including a pop-up viewfinder, flash, a photo booth mode for selfies, a timer setting for group shots and auto sleep. 

There are also six picture modes, including vibrant colours, black & white, a vintage sepia tone and those colours again but with borders, giving you room to scrawl down dates, captions and messages or decorate with stickers.

The camera uses Kodaks Zink (Zero-Ink) photo paper, a 2-by-3-inch stick-back paper that uses embedded dye crystals to create moisture, rip, tear and smudge-resistant prints. 

Kodak Step Camera bundle Keepa

As you can see from the graph above, this is the lowest price this bundle has reached on Amazon since it first became available, making Black Friday the perfect time to snap it up. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

