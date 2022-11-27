This Black Friday Kodak bundle is just pure nostalgia

Still searching for the perfect Christmas present this Black Friday? Amazon’s Kodak Step Camera gift bundle has plunged to just £92.99, delivering everything you could need to get started with instant photography in one set.

The Kodak Step Camera bundle would typically cost you £109.99. However, shop today and you’ll pick it up for just £92.99. That’s £17 off the camera, a 20-pack of Kodak’s Zink photo paper, a photo album, frames, markers and stickers.

If you’re looking for more Christmas shopping inspiration, make sure to check out our live blog of the best Black Friday deals going right now.

The Kodak Step Camera is a digital instant camera that delivers full-colour prints in the moment.

Save £17 on this Kodak Step Camera bundle for Black Friday Amazon has reduced the price of this Kodak Step Camera bundle right in time for Christmas. Get an instant camera, 20 sheets of photo paper, a photo album, frames, markers and stickers all for just £92.99 instead of £109. 99. Amazon

Was £109.99

£92.99 View Deal

The camera comes with a number of simple features, including a pop-up viewfinder, flash, a photo booth mode for selfies, a timer setting for group shots and auto sleep.

There are also six picture modes, including vibrant colours, black & white, a vintage sepia tone and those colours again but with borders, giving you room to scrawl down dates, captions and messages or decorate with stickers.

The camera uses Kodaks Zink (Zero-Ink) photo paper, a 2-by-3-inch stick-back paper that uses embedded dye crystals to create moisture, rip, tear and smudge-resistant prints.

As you can see from the graph above, this is the lowest price this bundle has reached on Amazon since it first became available, making Black Friday the perfect time to snap it up.

Best Black Friday Deals