This Black Friday iPhone 16 Plus deal gets you big-screen iOS on the cheap

If you’re after a super-sized iPhone bargain this Black Friday, consider this cheap iPhone 16 Plus contract offer.

The deal gets you Apple’s iPhone 16 Plus on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 500GB of monthly data for just £39.99 a month, with an up front payment of £79.

500GB of data

£39.99 a month, £79 up front View Deal

It’s a very appealing deal on Apple’s just-so iPhone 16 Plus. We haven’t gotten around to reviewing the iPhone 16 Plus just yet, but we have reviewed the iPhone 16. The Plus is essentially just a larger version of that.

In his 4 out of 5 review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter praised the iPhone 16’s new Action Button and Camera Controls, both of which are also present on the iPhone 16 Plus.

The former hardware button lets you map a particular function or app to it for quick access. The latter acts as a physical camera shutter button, with additional capacitive touch sensitivity granting further granular control.

Another major plus point shared between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is the two-generation jump in processing power. Both phones use Apple’s new Apple A18 chip, which grants a massive performance boost compared to the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 16 Plus also has the exact same camera set-up as the iPhone 16. Lewis liked this system a lot, having found that “shots were packed with detail, boasted excellent clarity and offered fairly true-to-life colour reproduction”.

“There’s also a great natural bokeh delivered by the wide aperture when photographing subjects close-up,” he added.

Throw in a stylish design and inevitably strong battery life (the Plus has a much larger battery), and you have yourself a very compelling smartphone at a very good price.

Stay tuned for more Black Friday deals on smartphones and a whole lot more over the coming days.